PIERCE TRANSIT-NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

MAJOR SERVICE CHANGE A public hearing will be held as part of the Board of Commissioners Regular Meeting on Monday, October 10, 2022. The Board meeting begins at 4:00 p.m. and members of the public may attend the meeting in person or virtually through Zoom. The purpose of this hearing is to advise the public and receive public comment on a non-demonstration, system wide Major Service Change. In November 2021 as defined by Pierce Transit Code (1.060.10(A)), the agency had to reduce service on several routes. Routes 1, 11, and 16 meet the definition of Major Service change per Pierce Transit’s Code. This Major Service Change that occurred in November 2021 will extend beyond 12 months, requiring public process. The service reductions were due to operator shortages, Pierce Transit hopes to recover service as staffing allows. No additional service reductions are proposed at this time.

Details on how to attend this hearing in person or virtually can be found on the agenda page of the October 10, 2022, meeting agenda by visiting https://www.piercetransit.org/board-meetings/ after October 4, 2022. Those wishing to submit written comments may do so by emailing Djacobson@piercetransit.org, or by submitting written comments to Deanne Jacobson, Pierce Transit Clerk of the Board, 3701 96th Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499. Written comments will be received up to 12:00 p.m. on October 10, 2022 and forwarded to the Pierce Transit Board. American Disability Act (ADA) accommodations are available with a 72-hour notice. Please contact the Clerk’s office at (253) 581-8066, or Djacobson@piercetransit.org for special accommodations. Dated this 28th day of September 2022.

Deanne Jacobson, Clerk of the Board

