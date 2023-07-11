PIERCE TRANSIT NOTICE

PROPOSED GOAL FOR DISADVANTAGED BUSINESS ENTERPRISE (DBE) FFY 2024 – 2026

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to the US Department of Transportation, Federal Transit Administration, 49 CFR Part 26, that Pierce Transit has developed a proposed Goal of 2.0% for Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) participation in federally funded contracting opportunities for the federal fiscal years of 2024, 2025, and 2026.

Individuals and organizations are invited to comment on the proposed Goal by contacting Linda Shilley, Procurement Manager, by email to lshilley@piercetransit.org or in writing to Pierce Transit, PO Box 99070, Lakewood, WA 98496-0070.

Comments regarding the proposed DBE Goal will be accepted until July 28, 2023. To leave a comment or learn about the Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Program go to: https://www.piercetransit.org/dbe/

IDX-980301

July 11, 2023