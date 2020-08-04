ABSHER CONSTRUCTION

PIERCE TRANSIT MAINTENANCE BASE

BUILDING 4 PARKING AND FUEL & WASH CIVIL

Absher Construction Heavy Civil GC/CM

Advertisement for bids due

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



August 24, 2020 at 2 pm

PRE-BID Site walk to be held at

9 am on August 11, 2020

Location: 3701 96th St. SW

Lakewood, WA 98499

* Bid Package 26.00 – Electrical

* Bid Package 31.00 – Demolition / Earthwork / Utilities

* Bid Package 32.00 – Misc. Metals / Site Concrete / Joint Sealants

* Bid Package 32.10 – Asphalt Paving

* Bid Package 32.20 – Pavement Marking

* Bid Package 32.30 – Landscaping

* Bid Package 32.40 – Fencing

Absher Construction General Contractor/Construction Manager (GCCM) is requesting subcontractor bids for the bid packages referenced above for the Pierce Transit Building 4 / Fuel & Wash Civil project. All bids must be submitted on the proper proposal form included in the bid documents.

Sealed bids will be accepted on August 24, 2020 at the above-listed times at Absher Construction Lakewood Office, located at 9518 39th Ave. Ct. SW, Lakewood, WA 98499.

All properly delivered bids will be opened via a virtual meeting at 3:30 pm. Late or incomplete bids will be rejected. Faxed or emailed bids will not be accepted. The GCCM and Owner reserve the right to reject any or all bids and to waive informalities or irregularities in the bids. A bid bond will be required in the form of a surety bond, cashiers check, or a certified check, in the amount of (5%) of the bid amount, for bids in excess of $300,000.

Bid documents can be obtained from ARC Document Solutions in Tacoma for cost or viewed at:

Builders Exchange of Washington

http://www.bxwa.com

Absher Project Viewing

https://securecc.smartinsight.co/#/PublicBidProject/530922

IDX-904988

August 4, 11, 18, 2020