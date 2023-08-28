PIERCE TRANSIT

CALL FOR BIDS

BUS SHELTER FABRICATION, INSTALLATION AND DISPOSAL

SPECIFICATION NO. 1703

PIERCE TRANSIT is a municipal corporation with administrative offices located at 3701 96th Street SW, Lakewood, Washington 98499-4431. Bid proposals are being solicited from bidders to furnish labor, equipment and materials to complete the Bus Shelter Fabrication, Installation and Disposal project. Scope of Work:

The work generally required for this project includes: All materials and labor necessary to replace bus passenger shelters per the plans and specifications, including but not limited to, sourcing new shelters, removal of old shelters and installation of new shelters.

Pierce Transit currently has approximately five hundred (500) bus stops with shelters. Many of them are approaching twenty (20) years old and need to be replaced. The initial amount to be replaced is anticipated to be forty-five (45) shelters. The Contractor will have the latitude to determine the sequence of the replacements, with Pierce Transit’s prior approval. Contractor and Pierce Transit will need to coordinate bus stop closures and/or relocations to allow Pierce Transit to make the appropriate accommodations.

Future replacement quantities and timing will be based upon the availability of funding over the next several years. Federal clauses are included in the project documents if grant funding becomes available. As such, the work is structured in a phased approach as Pierce Transit anticipates removal and installation of the initial forty-five (45) shelters with the option of adding additional shelters in the future.

The Engineer’s Estimate is $895,000 to $940,000.

Sealed bids will be received at Pierce Transit’s headquarters, main lobby reception counter, 3701 96th St. SW, Lakewood, Washington until 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 15, 2023, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud.

A pre-bid conference and site visit will not be scheduled. Instead, the following is a list of several shelters that are available to the public for viewing:

Bus Stop 980 Farwest Dr & 102nd St SW, Lakewood

Bus Stop 639 Bridgeport Way SW & Pacific Hwy SW, Lakewood

Bus Stop 1484 Meridian S & 39th Ave SE, Puyallup

Bus Stop 2764 9th St S & St Helens Ave, Tacoma

Bus Stop 4249 74th St S & S Mullen St, Tacoma

All inquiries regarding the contents and requirements of this Bid must be in writing and directed to: Shawna Fore, Contract Coordinator via email sfore@piercetransit.org

Each bid must be accompanied by a Certified Check or Bid Bond in an amount equal to five (5) percent of the Bid. This Project will be funded in part by a grant from the Federal Transit Administration. In accordance with Federal requirements, Pierce Transit has determined that this Contract has subcontracting possibilities and encourages the use of firms owned and controlled by Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE). Pierce Transit does not discriminate on the grounds of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age or handicap in consideration for a project award.

Pierce Transit reserves the right to reject any and all bids, waive technicalities or irregularities and to accept any bid if such action is believed to be for the best interest of Pierce Transit.

Plans, specifications, addenda, reference documents, and plan holders list for this project are available on-line through Builders Exchange of Washington, Inc. at http://www.bxwa.com. Click on: “Posted Projects”; “Public Works”, “Pierce Transit”, and “Projects Bidding”. Bidders are encouraged to “Register as a Bidder”, in order to receive automatic email notification of future addenda and to be placed on the “Bidders List”. This service is provided free of charge to Prime Bidders, Subcontractors, & Vendors bidding this project. This online plan center provides bidders with fully usable online documents, including time saving on-line digitizer/take-off tools; automatic addenda notification; viewing and or printing plans, details, & specifications at your own desk top printer, plotter, or from multiple reprographic houses utilizing on-line print order form. Contact Builders Exchange of Washington at 425-258-1303 should you require further assistance.

Equal Employment Opportunity:

Contractor will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity laws and regulations.

PIERCE TRANSIT

SHAWNA FORE

CONTRACT COORDINATOR

ADVERTISED Tacoma Daily Index

Daily Journal of Commerce

OMWBE IDX-983057

August 28, 2023