PIERCE COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT

Judgments

2-05274 Helland Law Group vs Margaret Grohs, pltf recovers jdgmt of $26,313 plus costs and fees

2-10335 Masdyne Enterprises LLC vs Shaun Leclerc, pltf recovers jdgmt of $139,950 plus costs and fees

2-11846 TCIG Cedars LLC vs Jeffrey Stewart et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $6,286

2-11845 TCIG Cedars LLC vs Marcus Williams et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $5,163

2-05191 Progressive Casualty Insurance Co vs Kimberly Rowe, pltf recovers jdgmt of $14,187

2-08891 Grand Pacific Apts LLC vs James Triston Webster, pltf recovers jdgmt of $51,784

2-05304 Wisteria Housing LP vs Daniells E Arnold, pltf recovers jdgmt of $8,498 plus costs

2-05303 Chambers Creek 433 LLC vs Sammy G Gulley et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $8,403 plus costs

2-05302 Morningstar Park LLC vs Mary T Peek et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $7,079 plus costs

2-11360 Pathlight Property Management vs Bartholomew Boeckenstedt et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $89,969 plus costs and fees

2-12092 Parkwood WPIG LLC vs Naiydirah Razzaq et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $5,616 plus costs and fees

2-05307 Progressive Casualty Insurance Co vs Joanna Borgen, pltf recovers jdgmt of $3,387

2-09663 Darrick Jones vs Yolanda Satele et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $17,456 plus costs and fees

Marriages Dissolved

3-03347 Nathan W J Chan & Beth M Chan

3-02989 Richard Witt & William Nunley-Witt

3-03917 Mary E Houston & Stuart Chisholm

3-00196 Alysia G Elijah & Harlan D Elijah II

3-02445 Jeremy Gigrich & Dian Gigrich

3-02420 Travis Paranada & Sarah Paranada

3-02376 Jasmine Manard & Terrell Roberson

3-02778 Rhonda P Martin & Michael J Martin

3-03152 Nathan E Chiles & Karen K Chiles

3-03160 Delayna Brown & Anthony Brown

3-03173 Kambria N Mumphrey & Anthony L Mumphrey

3-00004 Victoria L Caicedo & Gabriel N Caicedo

3-03185 Robert H Morton & Michelle R Morton

3-00538 Ashraf P Fanidi & Vanessa M Aguilar

Orders

1-03441 State vs Darren M Evans, bench warrant quashed

1-02472 State vs Rashad M F Byrd, ord issue bench warrant

1-01576 State vs Jilberto G Osorio, ord issue bench warrant

1-00092 State vs Robert L Franks, ord issue bench warrant

1-03812 State vs Shanell Westrom-Chapman, ord issue bench warrant

1-02221 State vs Ulises V Sandoval, ord issue bench warrant

1-02595 State vs Markie J Bishop-Short, ord issue bench warrant

1-03676 State vs Zander W Hancock, ord est conditions of release

1-00129 State vs Lewis C Njuguna, ord est conditions of release

1-03669 State vs Amanda I Spradlin, ord est conditions of release

1-00144 State vs Chris I Fuimaono, ord est conditions of release

1-00131 State vs Elijah S Rucker, ord est conditions of release

1-00135 State vs William R Lasker, ord est conditions of release

1-01204 State vs Isaac C Dewater, ord est conditions of release

1-00139 State vs Isaac C Dewater, ord est conditions of release

1-00132 State vs Larie E Moorer, ord est conditions of release

1-00138 State vs Tumua Salapu, ord est conditions of release

1-00130 State vs Deangelo H L Rushing, ord est conditions of release

1-00133 State vs Robert E Williams, ord est conditions of release

1-00126 State vs Gary R Robinson, ord est conditions of release

1-00142 State vs Joel E Young, ord est conditions of release

1-00125 State vs Dennis S Howerton, ord est conditions of release

1-00073 State vs Freddie L McGrew Jr, ord est conditions of release

1-00140 State vs Laciey S Donahue, ord est conditions of release

1-00145 State vs Sophis M Guffey, ord est conditions of release

1-00136 State vs Beau D Whitfield, ord est conditions of release

1-03611 State vs Raymond W Luna, ord est conditions of release

1-00124 State vs Timothy W Hays, ord est conditions of release

1-00137 State vs Virginia T Bautista, ord est conditions of release

1-03688 State vs Adam J Maiello, ord est conditions of release

1-00006 State vs Kaleb G Vogt, ord est conditions of release

1-00141 State vs Aidan J Cook, ord est conditions of release

1-00127 State vs Douglas A Shartrand, ord est conditions of release

1-03608 State vs Collin M Oneill, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-02627 State vs Jason L Kent, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-00834 State vs Jason L Kent, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-03462 State vs Angel F Ramero, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-02740 State vs Jasmin N Lowdermilk, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-02093 State vs Cristian Lopez, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-02536 State vs Roosevelt T Williams, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-02088 State vs Falisha Ann Lewis, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-02131 State vs James T Fortenberry, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

2-08495 Rashaun Yates vs Sunhe Abellas, ord of dismissal

2-09906 City of Lakewood vs Sean MV Tuley, ord of dismissal

2-05035 Pinnacle Commercial Properties vs David A Blackburn et al, defts ord to show cause Jan 29 at to writ of restitution

2-05296 Spanish Hills Apartments vs Laura L Noel, defts ord to show cause Feb 1 as to writ of restitution

2-11772 Fairway TIC 1 vs Adriana McKenzie et al, defts ord to show cause Feb 6 as to writ of restitution

2-05322 Northwood Apartments vs Justin Deaver et al, defts ord to show cause Jan 31 as to writ of restitution

2-05320 Marco Properties vs Roberta Phillips et al, defts ord to show cause Jan 31 as to writ of restitution

2-05314 North Pearl Street Partnership vs Theron Rivers et al, defts ord to show cause Feb 1 as to writ of restitution

2-05313 North Pearl Street Partnership vs Sharon Menyweather et al, defts ord to show cause Feb 1 as to writ of restitution

2-05311 North Pearl Street Partnership vs Khandis Sutton et al, defts ord to show cause Feb 1 as to writ of restitution

3-00264 Marcus Hugee vs Ami C Ingram, resp ord to show cause Feb 12 as to contempt

3-00083 Rachel M Sanders vs Antinio D McDonald, resp ord to show cause Jan 29 as to contempt

3-00095 Erin J Bowen vs Kenneth L Bowen, restraining ord and hearing notice

3-01185 Benjamin L Dowdell SR vs Niesha N Harrison, ord to modify parenting plan

3-04323 Courtney A McCauleyvs Byron Martin, ord releasing jurisdiction

3-03046 Cisco S Ortiz vs Alondra Hernandez, ord releasing jurisdiction

3-03565 Kwabenia A Postell vs Nikita M Generette, ord on noncompliance

3-02465 Alexandria A Vellmure vs Christopher J Neal, ord on noncompliance

Probate

4-02342 Est Margaret L Angelos, will probated, Tom Angelos apptd pers rep, ord of solv, BC Bean atty

4-00119 Est Marshall M Pratt, will probated, ord of solv, Friedrich L Timmons apptd pers rep, KM Anderson atty

4-00066 Est Richard L Friesz, will probated, ord of solv, Diana F Friesz apptd pers rep, JG Nielsen atty

4-00043 Est Kenneth Shepherd, will probated, ord of solv, Kelli Sue Shepherd apptd pers rep, SJ Terry atty

4-00057 Est Mark D Cormier, will probated, ord of solv, Corey L Brown apptd pers rep, SJ Terry atty

4-00081 Est Patricia Waddell, will probated, ord of solv, Timothy Flippin apptd pers rep, MJ Mathews atty

4-00113 Est Kenneth D Gomes Jr, granting letters of admin

4-00212 Est Robert & Jimmie Winters, granting letters of admin

4-01206 Grdnshp/Cnsrvshp Desiree Rogers, inventory