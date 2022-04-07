Pierce County job Fair and USDA Forest Service application information

Pierce County hosts career fair April 14

Looking for a new job or career change? Current and future job seekers will have an opportunity to connect in person with department hiring managers Wednesday, April 14.

Pierce County’s career fair will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Pierce County Annex, 2401 S. 35th St. in Tacoma.

Whether hoping for a fresh start or embarking on an entirely new career path, job seekers will find a wealth of information regarding exciting opportunities to work for the County and can learn more about the services provided to county residents. There are over 30 openings, with full-time, part-time and seasonal opportunities available right now.

Participants can interact and engage with department staff including but not limited to the Juvenile Court, Sheriff’s Department, Assessor-Treasurer’s Office, Human Services, Parks and Recreation, and Planning and Public Works.

There is no cost to attend, and the event is open to the public. Participants are encouraged to bring a current resume and a mindset for a potential on-the-spot interview.

For more information about current job openings at Pierce County, see here: https://www.piercecountywa.gov/6709/2022-Career-Fair.

– Pierce County

USDA Forest Service is now hiring recreation, archaeology positions

PORTLAND, OR – The Forest Service is hiring hundreds of positions in recreation and archaeology across the nation in a variety of exciting and rewarding locations, including National Forests in Washington and Oregon, and in the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area.

The application period opened April 6 at www.usajobs.gov. Review the job announcement carefully for deadlines and required information to include in your application. Interested applicants are encouraged to apply early, as some of announcements will close after 800 applications are received.

Employment start dates and duty locations vary. For all duty locations covered by these announcements, visit the USFS Recreation & Heritage Job Opportunities map: https://usfs.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapJournal/index.html?appid=c050acfc50ab47ad81603de246a25425.

To learn more about career opportunities with the U.S. Forest Service, interested applicants can also visit our Jobs webpage at fs.usda.gov/fsjobs.

Recreation specialists and technicians perform most of their duties outdoors, which could include trail repair, campground maintenance, visitor information, wilderness protection and even patrolling on skis.

Archaeologists work to learn about, interpret and protect the historical and cultural treasures of our country and are often involved in field investigations, site evaluation, and coordination with American Indian Tribes.

You can make a lasting impact on the world around you and unlock opportunities for professional growth and career advancement. Join the Forest Service, an agency of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and be a part of an organization that is committed to caring for the land and serving people.

Our mission is to protect our natural resources for multiple uses for today and future generations.

– USDA Forest Service