Perfect Immune Reviews (Activation Products Pelargonium Sidoides Umckaloabo Extract)

Perfect Immune is a nutritional supplement designed by Activation Products to boost immunity.

Featuring a single high-powered plant extract, Perfect Immune claims to target the root cause of your weakened immune system while boosting your master repair mechanism in just 14 seconds per day.

Does Perfect Immune live up to the hype? How does Perfect Immune work? Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Perfect Immune today in our review.

What is Perfect Immune?

Perfect Immune is a concentrated liquid formula available exclusively online through ActivationProducts.com.

The formula contains a single active ingredient called umckaloabo. Used in traditional medicine for centuries in South Africa, umckaloabo is gaining popularity as a natural immune booster.

The manufacturer of Perfect Immune, Activation Products, describes the active ingredient in the formula as a “miraculous plant extract” that has left doctors perplexed by targeting the root cause of a weakened immune system.

By taking one full dropper of Perfect Immune daily, you can purportedly revitalize your master repair mechanism in just 14 seconds per day. By targeting this master repair mechanism, you can boost resiliency, potentially live longer, and have the energy and vibrancy of a 20 year old, according to Activation Products.

Perfect Immune Benefits

Activation Products markets Perfect Immune to older adults concerned about their immune systems. As you get older, your immune system naturally weakens, which can increase your risk of disease and illness. An illness your body may have fought off in your 20s could compromise your health in your 70s and 80s.

By taking Perfect Immune daily, you can purportedly boost immunity and help your body deal with specific conditions.

Here are some of the benefits of Perfect Immune, as advertised on the official website:

Help support your body in dealing with bronchitis, diarrhea, fatigue, nausea, nasal congestion, lung function, fever, tuberculosis, common cold, diarrhea, and the flu

Have true confidence in your body’s natural healing abilities

Support your immunity and overall health using a miraculous healing plant

Fight disease and illness with the same strength and vigor you had in your 20s

Avoid being seen as fragile while having the full confidence to recover from your ailments

Potentially live longer

Have the vibrancy and energy of a 20 year old

Other benefits of Perfect Immune include its super bioavailability and its pure, potent single ingredient formula. Activation Products also claims the formula is safe for people of all ages to take, including children and adults.

To achieve these benefits, Perfect Immune uses a special plant extract that targets the root cause of your immune issues, helping you enjoy powerful effects.

How Does Perfect Immune Work?

According to Activation Products, your immunity has little to do with diet, exercise, or genetics.

Conventional science tells us our immune system is dictated by a number of factors – including environmental factors, diet and exercise habits, and genetics.

However, Activation Products denies this connection, claiming our immunity does not naturally weaken due to age:

“…you need to understand WHY your immunity weakens each year in the first place. The truth is, your immunity has little to do with your diet, exercise, or genetics.”

To target immunity, Perfect Immune contains a natural plant used for centuries in Africa as a cold, flu, and respiratory tract treatment. That plant is loaded with a rare chemical that overhauls your body’s ability to regenerate and produce disease-fighting cells.

Because of these effects, Activation Products describes Perfect Immune as “an incredible remedy that could keep you healthy and disease-free long into your retirement.” The formula could help you live longer while helping you fight back against specific diseases and illnesses.

Who Created Perfect Immune?

Perfect Immune was formulated by Ian Clark, the founder of Activation Products.

Ian Clark used to be unhealthy and overweight. He blames the medical-industrial complex for making him sick. At one point, doctors told Ian he had fewer than 1,000 days left to live. He promised himself he would do everything in his power to get healthy.

Ian started to research natural cures, herbs, plant extracts, and superfoods. Ian identified several substances that revitalized him from the cellular level up.

Today, Ian is a healthy man with clear skin. He feels like he has “aged backwards.”

Now, Ian is confident Perfect Immune can provide similar benefits. After spending hundreds – sometimes even thousands – of hours developing Activation Products’ supplements, Ian believes Perfect Immune can target the root cause of immunity to support a range of powerful effects.

Perfect Immune Targets the Root Cause of Immune Issues: The Master Repair Mechanism

The unique plant extract in Perfect Immune doesn’t just target the symptoms of immune dysfunction; instead, it targets the root cause of your weakened immune system: the master repair mechanism.

The master repair mechanism may sound like something out of science fiction. But it’s a real phenomenon within your body.

The plant extract in Perfect Immune targets the master repair mechanism, flipping the switch on your immunity.

That master repair mechanism gets switched over the years due to lifestyle factors, diet habits, toxins in the environment, and other issues. After the mechanism gets flipped, we attribute immune problems to age.

In reality, you can flip the master repair mechanism back, activating your body’s natural repair processes at the cellular level to boost immunity and support overall health.

Perfect Immune Uses a Plant Extract that Treated Tuberculosis Patients in the 1930s

The plant extract in Perfect Immune, according to the official website, was used to treat tuberculosis in the 1930s in Great Britain.

Ian Clark, creator of Perfect Immune, discovered the plant extract in the supplement when diving into medical research from the 1930s. He was reading a book called, “The Doom of 150,000 People in Great Britain.”

That rare book features doctors’ notes, patient accounts, and testimonials about the plant extract used in Perfect Immune.

In the 1900s, doctors used this plant extract to cure tuberculosis. TB was rife in Great Britain during the 1930s. The authors of the book pleaded with Britain’s Health Minister to consider the plant an official remedy for TB.

The Minister of Health listened to the authors, but ultimately declined listing the plant as an official cure for TB. If he had approved the plant, it “would have prevented the deaths of over 150,000 British people,” according to Activation Products.

The authors of the book made multiple dramatic claims about the plant extract, including:

The roots of the plant weren’t just alleviating symptoms of poor immunity in TB patients; they were helping patients make full recoveries

If the plant extract had been approved, it would have prevented the death of 150,000 people in Great Britain

The authors of the book described the plant extract treatments as “marvelous” and “miraculous,” claiming the plant extract often cured patients after conventional doctors told patients there were no further treatment options available

The plant extract made headlines by curing an extraordinarily rare case of illness

The book, overall, features hundreds of testimonials from patients, family members, and doctors across the UK

Despite this evidence, the Health Minister of Britain was not interested in the plant extract, claiming the stories could not be substantiated

Ian Clark blames the denial on big pharmaceutical companies. A few years later, big pharmaceutical companies came out with their own medicine to treat tuberculosis.

Perfect Immune Flips your Master Repair Mechanism to Boost Cellular Replacement

Your entire body is made up of tiny cells. You have 32 trillion cells in your body.

If you watch your cells under a microscope, you see new cells get created constantly:

Your skin cells replicate and produce more skin

Your hair cells replicate and produce more hair

Your blood cells replicate and produce more blood

Every single cell in your body replicates. And, every 7 years, your body replaces itself.

Your body does this because of your master repair mechanism. When your master repair mechanism is functioning optimally, your body replaces your dying cells with parent cells.

Parent cells influence immunity because they create white blood cells. Dying cells produce fewer white blood cells, which can lead to a weakened immune system with age. By replacing your dying cells with parent cells, you can increase white blood cell activity within your body to boost immunity.

Your master repair mechanism is one reason why you were able to easily recover from disease, illness, and injury when you were younger: you had more parent cells and better white blood cell activity throughout your body.

Perfect Immune aims to work by switching your master repair mechanism to boost immune function.

Perfect Immune Ingredients: How Umckaloabo Works

Perfect Immune uses a unique plant extract called umckaloabo. It’s native to the high altitudes of South Africa in the mountains around Lesotho.

Umckaloabo grows in harsh environments in an area that is largely untouched by modern civilization. This gives the plant unique benefits, including:

The soil where umckaloabo grows has been largely untouched by modern civilization

Umckaloabo is a potent, effective plant remedy devoid of any man made GMOs, toxins, or fertilizers

Locals have used umckaloabo for centuries to help fight the cold, flu, diarrhea, and respiratory tract infections

Studies show umckaloabo has one chemical that amplifies stem cell activity, helping you produce more white blood cells at any age

By amplifying white blood cell activity, umckaloabo can fight off disease, foreign invaders, and pathogens, giving you the immunity of a 20 year old

The natural chemical within umckaloabo is called anthocyanin. It’s an antioxidant. Anthocyanin also gives certain dark-colored fruits their blue or purple color. Blueberries contain anthocyanin, for example, as does purple tea.

According to Activation Products, the anthocyanins in umckaloabo can reduce inflammation, help protect you from cancer, and help protect you from Alzheimer’s disease, heart disease, and type 2 diabetes.

Most importantly, anthocyanin helps to activate your master repair mechanism, encouraging stem cell proliferation and boosting white blood cell activity.

How Anthocyanins Boost Immunity

Anthocyanins are plant-based antioxidants linked to a growing range of effects. Perfect Immune works by giving you a strong dose of anthocyanins sourced from a rare plant extract called umckaloabo.

Here are some of the benefits of the anthocyanins in Perfect Immune, according to Ian Clark and the Activation Products team:

Support Inflammation: Activation Products cites a 12-week study where people with high cholesterol took 320mg of anthocyanins twice per day, then significantly reduced markers of inflammation. In a separate study, people who were overweight or obese took 320mg of anthocyanins daily and lowered blood markers of inflammation.

Protect Against Type 2 Diabetes: Perfect Immune can help protect against type 2 diabetes, according to Activation Products. The anthocyanins in the supplement may improve your body’s ability to recognize and use insulin, preventing your blood sugar levels from spiking. The company even claims people who regularly eat anthocyanin-rich foods have a 15% lower risk of developing diabetes.

Help Improve Brain Function: Perfect Immune can help protect against Alzheimer’s disease, according to the manufacturer, along with other brain conditions. The Anthony coins in Perfect Immune “may help slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease,” according to the official website. Meanwhile, diets rich in anthocyanins are attributed to verbal learning and memory in children, adults, and older adults with cognitive impairment.

Help Fight Against Cancer: Perfect Immune claims to support your body in the fight against cancer. Anthocyanins are flavonoids, which are antioxidants linked to cancer-fighting properties. Anthocyanins can fight against free radicals, lower inflammation, and prevent DNA damage, all of which can help with your body’s fight against cancer.

Help Revitalize your Master Repair Mechanism: The anthocyanins in Perfect Immune help revitalize your master repair mechanism, increasing stem cell proliferation while improving neurogenesis with aging.

Other Benefits: Overall, Activation Products claims the anthocyanins in their formula can reduce inflammation, help protect your body from cancer, help protect against Alzheimer’s disease, and boost your body’s defense against heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and other serious illnesses and conditions. Umckaloabo has also been linked to specific benefits like sinus cleaning and mucus removal, better viral defense systems, and better suppression of coronavirus, among other benefits.

Umckaloabo Benefits

The active ingredient in Perfect Immune is umckaloabo. In addition to providing you with a strong dose of anthocyanins, umckaloabo provides antiviral, antibacterial, immune boosting, and expectorant benefits, according to Activation Products.

Here are other effects and benefits linked to umckaloabo, according to the manufacturer:

Gallic Acids to Regulate the Immune System: In addition to anthocyanins, umckaloabo contains gallic acids to regulate your immune system, defend against microbial infections, and fight pathogens found in many canned foods.

Coumarins to Protect the Pancreas and Defend Against Diabetes: Umckaloabo contains coumarins, natural chemicals that can protect the pancreas from damage, act as a natural anti-diabetic agent, and block bacteria from adapting to your body’s defense systems, among other benefits.

Quercetin to Neutralize Free Radicals and Protect from DNA Damage: Quercetin, like anthocyanin, is an antioxidant. According to Activation Products, the natural quercetin within Umckaloabo will neutralize free radicals, protect against DNA damage, suppress allergies naturally, and increase oxygen consumption.

Antiviral and Antibacterial Effects: Umckaloabo stops viruses from attaching to cells and replicating, according to Activation Products. It also coats the respiratory tract to reduce the risk of infection, empowers white blood cells to attack unhealthy bacteria, and boosts the removal of harmful viruses and bacteria from your body in other ways.

Loosens Mucus and Clears Airways: The umckaloabo in Perfect Immune has mucolytic and expectorant benefits, according to Activation Products. The natural ingredients within umckaloabo thin and loosen mucus in your airways to clear congestion, making it easier to breathe and expel pathogens.

Plant Intelligence to Boost Immunity: Umckaloabo is infused with a unique natural ability called Plant Intelligence. This Plant Intelligence “boosts and balances the immune system” while preventing it from becoming overactive, allowing you to maintain a healthy, balanced immune system.

Scientific Evidence for Perfect Immune

Perfect Immune contains a single ingredient: umckaloabo. Each serving of Perfect Immune contains a USDA Organic certified serving of umckaloabo to boost immunity in various ways. Although Perfect Immune has not been studied, Activation Products cites over a dozen third party studies as proof their formula works. We’ll review that scientific evidence below.

Umckaloabo, also known as South African geranium or Pelargonium sidoides, is a flowering plant native to South Africa, where it’s been traditionally used as medicine for centuries. As WebMD explains, the plant extract might work by killing bacteria and preventing bacteria from attaching to surfaces within the body.

One of the largest reviews on umckaloabo was published in the Journal of Dietary Supplements in 2010. Researchers found umckaloabo appeared to be safe to take. Researchers also traced the benefits of umckaloabo to natural chemicals within the plant, including coumarins like scopoletin along with 6,7,8-trihydroxycoumarin, 8-hydroxy-5,6,7-trimethoxycoumarin, coumarin sulphates, and coumarin glycosides. Researchers also found evidence these natural chemicals could help with bronchitis, acute pharyngitis, the common cold, and other diseases and illnesses.

A separate study from 2008 described umckaloabo as an “obscure herb” that worked for the common cold. Researchers found the plant was safe and effective while helping to improve recovery from the common cold in patients.

Ian Clark, the creator of Perfect Immune, claims to have developed the formula after discovering umckaloabo in a rare book called The Doom of 150,000 People in Great Britain. That book is a real book, and it features natural remedies put before the British Minister of Health in 1931 that could have prevented the deaths of 150,000 people. The book is also extremely hard to find, although Ian Clark claims to have found a copy, discovered umckaloabo in the book, and used that natural ingredient to formulate the ultimate immune boosting supplement.

Overall, there have been few large scale studies on umckaloabo in humans, although it remains a popular remedy for infectious disease in South Africa. Early research on umckaloabo is promising, suggesting the plant extract could support immunity in various ways.

Perfect Immune Pricing

Perfect Immune is priced at $49 per bottle. However, as part of a special 2022 promotion, you could pay as little as $29 per bottle by buying Perfect Immune online today.

Here’s how pricing breaks down when purchasing Perfect Immune through ActivationProducts.com:

1 Bottle: $49

$49 3 Bottles: $117 ($39 per bottle)

$117 ($39 per bottle) 6 Bottles: $174 ($29 per bottle)

Each bottle of Perfect Immune contains 30 servings (30 full droppers of liquid formula). Activation Products recommends placing one full dropper of Perfect Immune in your mouth daily to support the benefits listed above.

Perfect Immune Refund Policy

All Perfect Immune purchases come with a 60 day moneyback guarantee. You can request a complete refund on your purchase within 60 days with no questions asked.

If you’re unhappy with the effects of Perfect Immune, or if the formula didn’t work as advertised, then you can request a full refund.

About Activation Products

Activation Products is a nutritional supplement company founded by Ian Clark. The company, according to the official website, is “the world’s leading manufacturer of healing superfoods.”

Popular Activation Products supplements include Perfect Press Black Cumin Oil and EASE Magnesium Spray. These two products alone have helped more than 850,000 target various health problems.

Since 2011, Activation Products has sold over 1 million supplements to people all over the world. Many of the company’s supplements are targeted to older adults who want to remain active and healthy in their golden years.

You can contact Activation Products via the following:

Email: support@activationproducts.com

support@activationproducts.com Phone: 1-866-271-7595

1-866-271-7595 Online Form: https://shop.activationproducts.com/pages/contact

https://shop.activationproducts.com/pages/contact Canada Office: 975A Elgin Street West, Suite 357, Cobourg, Ontario, K9A 5J3, Canada

975A Elgin Street West, Suite 357, Cobourg, Ontario, K9A 5J3, Canada US Fulfillment Center: 6804 48th Street East, Unit D, Denver, Colorado, 80216, USA

Activation Products claims to use sustainable, organic, non-commercial harvesting methods to gather the ingredients in Perfect Immune. The company claims to have cut a deal with local harvesters to produce the purest, most potent umckaloabo on the planet.

Final Word

Perfect Immune is an immune boosting supplement from Activation Products that uses a plant extract called umckaloabo to boost immunity in various ways.

By taking Perfect Immune daily, you can purportedly activate your master repair mechanism to boost stem cell and white blood cell activity, helping to support your body’s natural defenses against everything from common colds to cancer, heart disease, diabetes, and Alzheimer’s disease.

To learn more about Perfect Immune and how it works, or to buy the nutritional supplement online today, visit the official website at ActivationProducts.com.