Patriot Detox Tea Reviewed

The world suffers from obesity because it has become increasingly easy to eat bad food and not feel guilty. Snacks, fast food, and processed foods have become ubiquitous in our society, and many of us are simply not getting the nutrients that we need to stay healthy. Additionally, our sedentary lifestyle is contributing greatly to the problem.

One of the major reasons behind unwanted body weight is toxification. Detoxification is one of the most popular weight-loss trends right now, and for a good reason. When you detoxify your body, you rid yourself of unhealthy toxins that have been stored over time. This can lead to reduced inflammation, a healthier gut flora balance, and improved overall health.

The market has many detox formulas and herbal detox tea supplements; however, nothing can substitute Patriot Detox Tea!

Patriot Detox Tea is a unique detox tea prepared to help you deal with excess weight, poor digestion, low metabolic rate, and poor immune function. The makers suggest that daily consumption of Patriot Detox Tea can fight toxins, improve energy levels, slim you down, and reduce stress.

The Patriot Detox Tea Reviews on its official website support all the claims made by the creators. However, there are still some questions not answered. Is Patriot Detox Tea really worth buying? What does the formula contain? Are there any side effects?

To know everything, keep reading this detailed Patriot Detox Tea Review!

Let’s begin with basic product understanding.

Supplement Details Name: Patriot Detox Tea Form: Tea Bag Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars Quantity Delivered: 14 days serving in a single pack Serving Size: One tea bag in 8oz. of hot water once or twice a day Ingredients: Organic Green Tea Organic Rooibos Bitter Melon Ginger Organic Oolong Tea Stevia Pomegranate Dandelion Leaves Papaya Garcinia Cambogia Peppermint Leaf Advertised Benefits: Curb unwanted weight and keep you slim Fight toxins and reduce stress Boost immune function Maintain a healthy body weight Reduce bloating to promote healthy digestion Safety Standards: Contain 100% organic nutrients and natural ingredients There are no laxatives contained Clinically tested ingredients Side effects free Assurance: 60-day money-back guarantee Starting Price: $59 per pouch Contact Details: contact@patriotdetox.com Official Website: Patriotdetox.com

Patriot Detox Tea – What Is It?

Patriot Detox Tea is a unique combination of 11 metabolism-boosting superfoods and 28 essential vitamins and nutrients that not only help you fight toxins but also lose weight, improve immunity, and reduce bloating. The makers claim it has no laxatives or other artificial ingredients to avoid side effects.

The formula is exclusively available on the product’s official website Patriotdetox.com.

The Patriot Detox Tea is meant to be consumed every day. Being consistent will reap the highest rewards. The tea can be taken at any time of the day, both with and without food. It may even be consumed more than once during the day.

Working Ingredients Of Patriot Detox Tea

As mentioned above, Patriot Detox Tea contains 11 metabolism enhancers and vitamins and nutrients that are essential for daily consumption. In the absence of these superfoods, your body may get deficient in the vitamins and nutrients it needs. By taking Patriot Detox Tea, you provide your body with the minerals it needs to work efficiently.

Following are the ingredients mixed in Patriot Detox Tea:

Organic Green Tea

Organic green tea is healthier for you because it contains more polyphenols and antioxidants than conventionally grown tea. Additionally, organic green tea contains catechins which are a type of antioxidant that helps to protect the body against harmful toxins and scavenge harmful free radicals.

Organic Rooibos

Organic rooibos has higher levels of antioxidants than many other teas. These beneficial compounds help to protect cells from damage and provide anti-inflammatory benefits.

Bitter Melon

Bitter Melon is a fruit that has been revered for its healing properties throughout history. It is believed to be beneficial for the skin, digestion, and circulation. Additionally, it enhances nerve growth factors, which helps fight against depression or other mood disorders.

Ginger

Ginger is a popular herb for many reasons, one of which is its medicinal properties. Ginger has been shown to reduce inflammation in the body and can improve blood circulation by reducing blood pressure levels.

Organic Oolong Tea

The high levels of antioxidants found in organic oolong help to reduce the risk of cancer and improve overall healthspan. Additionally, these antioxidants can promote weight loss by helping to protect cells from damage caused by free radicals.

Stevia

Stevia is a sweetener that has been used for centuries as a substitute for sugar. In addition to being calorie-free, Stevia also contains no gluten or soy, which makes it ideal for people with food allergies. Some of the other benefits of Stevia include reductions in blood sugar levels, control over weight gain and weight loss, and improved cognitive function.

Pomegranate

Pomegranates are loaded with antioxidants, which help to protect the body against harmful toxins and free radicals. These compounds also have anti-inflammatory properties, which can help reduce inflammation in the skin and mucous membranes.

Dandelion Leaves

Dandelion leaves are high in minerals and vitamins, including iron, potassium, calcium, magnesium, zinc, and vitamin C. Dandelion is a plant that has many purported health benefits, including improved overall well-being, better digestion, and relief from inflammation.

Papaya

Papaya is a versatile fruit that contains many beneficial nutrients and antioxidants. Some of the most notable benefits of papaya include weight loss, improved heart health, and better inflammatory response.

Garcinia Cambogia

Garcinia Cambogia is a popular weight-loss supplement ingredient. The makers of Patriot Detox Tea added it to provide many health benefits. These benefits include reduced appetite, increased energy levels, better sleep, and faster fat burning. Garcinia cambogia also helps to curb sugar cravings which can make it easier to maintain your weight loss goals.

Peppermint Leaf

Peppermint leaf can help to reduce appetite by stimulating the production of ghrelin, which signals the body to eat fewer calories. It can also improve digestion by helping to cleanse the intestines.

Patriot Detox Tea – How Does It Work To Provide Health Benefits?

There are three different types of teas in Patriot Detox Tea that work by providing your body with polyphenols, antioxidants, and phytonutrients. After drinking Patriot Detox Tea daily, you can enjoy the benefits listed below:

Defend you against toxins

Multi-ingredient Patriot Detox contains ingredients that are rich in antioxidants, like lemongrass, that may promote inflammation-fighting properties in your body. These ingredients may help you prevent oxidative harm.

Relieve stress

You can get rid of your stress with Patriot Detox Tea. A powerful amino acid found in green tea called L-Theanine acts fast to reduce stress and anxiety. It also avoids jitters and feelings of nervousness.

Immune support

The Patriot Detox product contains 28 essential vitamins, herbs, and minerals that are highly beneficial for your immune system. The formula is rich in Vitamin C and Vitamin A, that have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties for overall well-being.

Weight Management

In the signature blend of Patriot Detox Tea, makers have included both green and oolong teas, which accelerate metabolism naturally and are reported to help people lose weight the healthy way.

​Bloating Relief

Bloating is a major problem that arises due to weight gain. It’s hard to lose weight if you have bloating issues. This herbal blend promotes smooth digestion, reduces water retention, and soothes bloating by reducing inflammation.

Patriot Detox Tea Reviews – What Do Users Say?

There is a lot to get inspired by at the official website of Patriot Detox Tea. How could we miss this section? Our research and editorial team was amazed at the excellent results users claim to have in the testimonial and review section. Let’s read some of the customer reviews:

Debbie claims she has lost 6 pounds in just seven days. She was skeptical about diet supplements and weight loss products. As she liked the tea, it was easy for her to try out Patriot Detox Tea. Debbie has reduced her sugar cravings, and she feels more energetic without jitters or crashing.

Nancy says that this was the first detox tea she had ever tried. Currently, she is on a 7-day/week workout regimen, and this detox tea is supporting her weight loss program well. She has controlled her hunger, and now it’s easy for her to stay focused on her diet.

Greg, a man, claims to have dropped 27.5lbs of body weight in just about a month. He is down one pant size. He had never expected this much weight loss in such a short span. The man claims that he is losing weight in a healthy way.

From the above-mentioned Patriot Detox Tea review, we are sure you can lose significant weight in a minimal time. Most people report losing between 0.5 and 1 pound of weight per day when they drink Patriot Detox formula. Several customers claim they lost weight by dieting and exercising, while others ate what they liked and still lost weight.

Patriot Detox Tea and Science

Does Patriot Detox Tea really work? What is the science behind its formulation?

Well, the ingredients in this detox tea differ from other detox formulas in the industry. However, each of these ingredients has been studied thoroughly for their detox and weight loss benefits. Let’s take a look at some of the scientific research conducted on the ingredients of Patriot Detox Tea:

The antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits of Rooibos tea are also well-known. In one study from 2014, rooibos tea was found to be an excellent dietary antioxidant source, reducing the effects of oxidative stress.

Hydroxycitric Acid is a compound available in Garcinia Cambogia, one of the key ingredients in Patriot Detox Tea. Hydroxycitric Acid has been studied in this 2011 research for its weight loss effects. The researchers found that Garcinia extracts generate weight loss in the short term, and they can be a promising element for supporting weight loss.

Researchers found in a 2010 study that green tea increases detoxification enzyme production, which assists the body in cleansing itself of impurities and toxins. Green tea has been found to have immune-boosting properties, cardiovascular benefits, and many other health advantages.

Patriot Detox Tea also contains oolong tea as its prime tea blend. We came across a 1999 research that linked oolong tea with significant weight loss and anti-obesity effects. Scientists fed a high-fat diet to mice while they consumed oolong tea. The study found that oolong tea was beneficial for burning fat, and mice that consumed oolong tea gained fewer pounds compared to those in a placebo group.

Overall, there is strong evidence that ingredients in Patriot Detox Tea are highly effective for weight loss and overall detox. However, the formula has not been studied in a clinical trial or third-party lab test, which makes it doubtful for a few users. Still, there are many positive claims made by the users which speak the truth.

How To Use Patriot Detox Tea?

As we know, the Patriot Detox formula is a tea-based formula. Taking this supplement is easier as compared to the other detox formulas. If you are a tea lover, you’ll love this formulation. Here is how you can take the Patriot Detox Tea:

Each pack of Patriot Detox Tea delivers with a 14-day serving.

You need to take a single tea bag every day and steep it in 8oz. of hot water for about 5-7 minutes

The makers suggest you take this formula once or twice a day

If you prefer it cold, add ice to your Detox

Buy Patriot Detox Tea – Pricing Details

You can buy Patriot Detox Tea with a few clicks from the official website of the product. We recommend you not to buy it from other sources to avoid spam and counterfeit products. Here is the pricing information:

Single Pouch Of Patriot Detox Tea: $59 + small shipping fee

Three Pouches Of Patriot Detox Tea: $147 + + small shipping fee

Six Pouches Of Patriot Detox Tea: $234 + FREE SHIPPING

Your Patriot Detox Tea delivers with a 60-day money-back guarantee. You can return the product within 60 days from the buying date if there are no relevant or desirable results. The larger pack of 6 pouches comes with free shipping and has got 5 stars with 118,015 votes. We recommend you buy a bigger pack to avail the best benefits of Patriot Detox Tea.

Patriot Detox Tea – Closing Remarks

In the above Patriot Detox Tea, we discussed various facts and figures about this detox tea formula. We also presented customer reviews and testimonials to help you with your purchasing decision.

Overall, this detox tea formula has been true to the users’ expectations and has helped them lose excess body fat. As it is made with only natural ingredients, there are no serious side effects linked with the use of Patriot Detox Tea. The best part is that you get a 60-day money-back guarantee with each order. So in case, it doesn’t work for you, there is an option to claim a full refund.

We recommend you buy Patriot Detox Tea today to get amazing discounts. To learn more about this product, visit the official website Patriotdetox.com.

RELATED PRODUCTS: