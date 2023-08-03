ord’s 28897, 28898, 28899-CITY OF TACOMA

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, August 1, 2023, passed the following ordinances. The summary of the contents of said ordinances, consisting of the title, is as follows: Ordinance No. 28897 An ordinance amending Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code, relating to the Compensation Plan, to implement rates of pay and compensation for employees represented by the Professional and Technical Employees, Local 17, and International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 483, Supervisors’ Unit.

Ordinance No. 28898 An ordinance providing for the issuance and sale of Regional Water Supply System revenue refunding bonds in an aggregate principal amount not to exceed $40,850,000, to provide funds to defease and/or refund all or a portion of the City’s Regional Water Supply System Revenue Refunding Bonds, 2013; fixing or setting parameters with respect to certain terms and covenants of the bonds, and appointing the City’s designated representatives to approve the final terms of the sale of the bonds; and approving an amendment to the Repayment Agreement.

Ordinance No. 28899 An ordinance providing for the issuance and sale of water system revenue refunding bonds in an aggregate principal amount not to exceed $75,000,000, to provide funds to defease and/or refund all or a portion of the City’s Water System Revenue and Refunding Bonds, 2005 and Water System Revenue and Refunding Bonds, 2013; and fixing or setting parameters with respect to certain terms and covenants of the bonds, and appointing the City’s designated representatives to approve the final terms of the sale of the bonds.

The full text of the above ordinance may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Susan Haigh, Interim City Clerk

IDX-981742

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Thursday, August 3, 2023.