Ordinance No. 28743-CITY OF TACOMA

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, March 16, 2021, passed the following ordinance. The summary of the contents of said ordinance, consisting of the title, is as follows: Ordinance No. 28743 An ordinance providing for the formation of Local Improvement District No. 8667, establishing a grade and placing thereon upgraded permanent street pavement with a structural section, together with the installation of concrete curbs, gutters, surface water mains, and surface water catch basins, where needed on Ruby Street, from Baltimore Street to Shirley Street; and on Mullen Street, from North 46th Street to North 47th Street.

The full text of the above ordinances may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building North, 733 Market Street, Room 11. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Doris Sorum, City Clerk

IDX-922436

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Thursday, March 18, 2021, and Monday, March 22, 2021.