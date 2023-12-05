ORDINANCE NO.1576-Public Notice of Adoption

Public Notice of Adoption

ORDINANCE NO. 1576

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF RUSTON, WASHINGTON, REGARDING PARKING AND TRAFFIC, REVISING SECTIONS 16.01.110, 16.01.120, AND 16.01.150 OF THE RUSTON MUNICIPAL CODE TO INCREASE FINES, AMENDING AND MAKING HOUSEKEEPING AMENDMENTS TO THE RUSTON PARKING CODE, SECTIONS 16.03.020, 16.03.030, 16.03.040, 16.03.070, 16.03.090, 16.03.130, 16.03.175, 16.03.190, 16.03.230, 16.03.240, 16.03.250, AND 16.03.270 OF THE RUSTON MUNICIPAL CODE, TO MAKE CORRECTIONS AND INCREASE FINES; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY AND CORRECTIONS; AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

Public Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Ruston, at a Regular Council Meeting, held on November 21, 2023 , duly passed and adopted Ordinance 1576. Copies of the ordinance can be obtained on the City’s website at www.rustonwa.org, or by contacting the City Clerk at (253) 759-3544.

