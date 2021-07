ORDINANCE NO. 1549-City of Ruston

City of Ruston

Public Notice of Adoption

ORDINANCE NO. 1549

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF RUSTON, WASHINGTON, RELATING TO THE INSTALLATION OF ELECTRICAL, COMMUNICATIONS, AND OTHER FACILITIES, ADDING A NEW CHAPTER 14.10 TO THE RUSTON MUNICIPAL CODE, DESCRIBING THE SITUATIONS UNDER WHICH SUCH FACILITIES MUST BE INSTALLED UNDERGROUND, DEFINING THE FACILITIES SUBJECT TO THIS REQUIREMENT, ESTABLISHING A VARIANCE PROCEDURE TO WAIVE SUCH REQUIREMENT IN CERTAIN LIMITED CIRCUMSTANCES, PROVIDING FOR ENFORCEMENT UNDER THE CITY’S CONSTRUCTION CODE ENFORCEMENT PROCEDURES IN CHAPTER 12.40 OF THE RUSTON MUNICIPAL CODE, AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE. Public Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Ruston, at a regular Council Meeting, held on July 20, 2021, duly passed, and adopted Ordinance 1549. Copies of the ordinance can be obtained on the City’s website at www.rustonwa.org, or by contacting the City Clerk at (253) 759-3544.

IDX-933666

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



July 23, 2021