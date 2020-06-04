ORDINANCE NO. 1532-Public Notice of Adoption

City of Ruston

Public Notice of Adoption

ORDINANCE NO. 1532

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF RUSTON, WASHINGTON, REGARDING REGULATING TEMPORARY ENCAMPMENTS, AMENDING SECTIONS 19.01.010 AND 19.01.011 OF THE RUSTON MUNICIPAL CODE TO ADD TEMPORARY ENCAMPMENT PERMITS TO THE LIST OF ADMINISTRATIVE PERMITS; AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

Public Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Ruston, at a regular Council Meeting, held on June 2, 2020, duly passed and adopted Ordinance 1532. Copies of the ordinance can be obtained on the City’s website at www.rustonwa.org, or by contacting the City Clerk at (253) 759-3544.

IDX-900176

June 4, 2020