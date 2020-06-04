City of Ruston

ORDINANCE NO. 1532-Public Notice of Adoption

City of Ruston

by Ken Spurrell

City of Ruston

Public Notice of Adoption

ORDINANCE NO. 1532

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF RUSTON, WASHINGTON, REGARDING REGULATING TEMPORARY ENCAMPMENTS, AMENDING SECTIONS 19.01.010 AND 19.01.011 OF THE RUSTON MUNICIPAL CODE TO ADD TEMPORARY ENCAMPMENT PERMITS TO THE LIST OF ADMINISTRATIVE PERMITS; AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

Public Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Ruston, at a regular Council Meeting, held on June 2, 2020, duly passed and adopted Ordinance 1532. Copies of the ordinance can be obtained on the City’s website at www.rustonwa.org, or by contacting the City Clerk at (253) 759-3544.

IDX-900176

June 4, 2020

Leave a Reply

Related Stories

ORDINANCE NO. 1529-Public Notice of Adoption
ORDINANCE NO. 1529-Public Notice of Adoption
 By Ken Spurrell
ORDINANCE NO. 1530-NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
ORDINANCE NO. 1530-NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
 By Ken Spurrell
ORDINANCE NO. 1531-Public Notice of Adoption
ORDINANCE NO. 1531-Public Notice of Adoption
 By Ken Spurrell
City of Ruston-Notice of Public Hearing
City of Ruston-Notice of Public Hearing
 By Ken Spurrell
Subscribe
TO TACOMA
DAILY INDEX
LEARN MORE