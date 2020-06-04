ORDINANCE NO. 1531-Public Notice of Adoption

City of Ruston

Public Notice of Adoption

ORDINANCE NO. 1531

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF RUSTON, WASHINGTON, REGARDING REGULATING TEMPORARY ENCAMPMENTS, AMENDING SECTION 25.07.020 OF THE RUSTON MUNICIPAL CODE TO UPDATE THE LAND USE MATRIX TO ADD “TEMPORARY ENCAMPMENT PERMIT” TO THE MATRIX IN ALL ZONES; AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

Public Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Ruston, at a regular Council Meeting, held on June 2, 2020, duly passed and adopted Ordinance 1531. Copies of the ordinance can be obtained on the City’s website at www.rustonwa.org, or by contacting the City Clerk at (253) 759-3544

IDX-900177

