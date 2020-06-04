ORDINANCE NO. 1530-NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

City of Ruston

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

ORDINANCE NO. 1530

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF RUSTON, WASHINGTON, REGARDING REGULATING TEMPORARY ENCAMPMENTS, AMENDING SECTION 25.01.020 OF THE RUSTON MUNICIPAL CODE TO ADD DEFINITIONS FOR “DIRECTOR”, “TEMPORARY ENCAMPMENT” AND “TEMPORARY ENCLOSURES” FOR PURPOSES OF CONSISTENCY WITH NEW CHAPTER 25.11 OF THE RUSTON MUNICIPAL CODE; AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

Public Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Ruston, at a regular Council Meeting, held on June 2, 2020, duly passed and adopted Ordinance 1530. Copies of the ordinance can be obtained on the City’s website at www.rustonwa.org, or by contacting the City Clerk at (253) 759-3544.

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



IDX-900178

June 4, 2020