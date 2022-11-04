Omega DataCube Reviews – Should You Buy It or Not?

Omega DataCube is an electronic device that lets you automatically back up your phone’s data while it charges.

You could lose valuable memories, photos, videos, contact information, and more if you lose your phone. Omega DataCube protects you as you sleep, keeping memories safe while freeing storage space.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Omega DataCube and how it works today in our review.

What is Omega DataCube?

Omega DataCube is a backup system sold exclusively online through GetOmegaDataCube.io.

You plug Omega DataCube into your ordinary phone charger, then plug your phone into the Omega DataCube. Omega DataCube automatically backs up photos, videos, and other data on your phone while freeing up storage space.

Omega DataCube works with Apple, Android, and Windows. It features a lightning-fast transfer speed and a hassle-free design for anyone to use. Even if you have limited technical skills, you can use Omega DataCube to back up crucial data on your phone.

In fact, Omega DataCube is as easy as charging your phone. If you can plug in your phone to charge every night, then you can use Omega DataCube to back up your data rapidly.

Omega DataCube is available in four sizes, including 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. You can buy Omega DataCube online today for $50 to $150, with all purchases backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How Does Omega DataCube Work?

Omega DataCube uses an innovative design to back up your photos, videos, and memories as you sleep.

Just connect your phone to Omega DataCube using your ordinary charging cable. Then, plug Omega DataCube into your phone charger.

You use your ordinary phone charger with Omega DataCube. You unplug your phone’s charging cable from your phone charger. Then, you plug Omega DataCube into the charger and connect your charging cable to Omega DataCube. You plug in your phone like you normally would when charging. Then, Omega DataCube automatically backs up your data.

Many Omega DataCube users leave their Omega DataCube permanently plugged into their phone charger. That way, you backup your phone every time you charge it.

Omega DataCube works with phones, tablets, and other Apple, Android, and Windows devices. If your device uses a standard charging adapter, then it should work with Omega DataCube.

Each Omega DataCube has 32GB to 256GB of storage space. All data is backed up directly to the device. Instead of sending your sensitive data over the internet to the cloud, Omega DataCube stores the data locally, allowing you to access the data even if you don’t have the internet. To access your data at any time, simply plug Omega DataCube into a computer.

With Omega DataCube, you never need to worry about backing up your data again. It’s all done for you automatically. The device automatically saves and organizes any photos, videos, contacts, music, and other files on your phone, securing your data while preventing hours of frustration.

How to Use Omega DataCube

Omega DataCube is deliberately designed to be easy for anyone to use.

Here’s how to use Omega DataCube:

Step 1) Charge your phone through your Omega DataCube, connecting the Omega DataCube to any ordinary USB phone charger (the thing that plugs into the electrical outlet in your wall)

Step 2) Omega DataCube starts to backup data automatically, and it will continue to back up data for as long as your phone is plugged in

Step 3) Enjoy your perfectly organized, safely backed up memories, photos, and videos

Omega DataCube Features & Benefits

Omega DataCube comes with all of the following features and benefits:

Backup All Phone Data Securely: Omega DataCube backs up all data on your phone or tablet securely every night. Just plug your phone into Omega DataCube, and plug Omega DataCube into your charger. Then, Omega DataCube automatically finds new files on your device that need to be backed up.

Back-Up Multiple Types of Data: Omega DataCube doesn’t just back up photos and videos; the device backs up voice memos, music files, documents, and more.

Customizable Backup: You can customize the type of data Omega DataCube stores. Some people only want to back up photos and videos, for example, while others want to back up everything on their devices. With Omega DataCube, it’s easy to choose exactly what you want to back up.

Universal Compatibility with Any USB Charger: Omega DataCube works with Android, Apple, and Windows devices. It has universal compatibility with any USB charger.

Hassle-Free Overnight Backup: Backing up your phone during the day can leave your phone unusable for hours. Backing up over the cloud can also crash your internet speeds as you upload hundreds of gigabytes of photos and videos. With Omega DataCube, none of this is an issue. You plug in your device at night when going to sleep, and Omega DataCube backs up files overnight. By the time you wake up the next morning, all your device data is securely stored on Omega DataCube.

View Backed Up Files on the Omega DataCube App: Omega DataCube has Android and Apple apps. You can use this free app to browse files. Omega DataCube neatly organizes everything into folders, making it easy to find and share photos, videos, and memories.

Free Up Device Space: If you’re constantly running out of space on your device, then Omega DataCube can help. The device backs up photos and videos, allowing you to delete that data from your device and free up space. You can always access your data from the Omega DataCube – even after it’s been deleted from your device.

Speed Up your Phone: A full phone is a slow phone. If you’ve noticed your phone’s sluggish performance lately, then Omega DataCube may be able to help. Omega DataCube frees storage space to speed up your phone and enhance its performance.

Works with Tablets and Other Devices: Omega DataCube is most popular for phones. However, you can also use it for tablets and other devices.

Easy to Use with No Tech Skills Required: Some backup solutions are complicated. Omega DataCube is deliberately designed to be easy for anyone to set up, regardless of their technical skills and ability. If you can plug in your phone charger every night, then you can install Omega DataCube. After a simple initial setup, you can continue to use Omega DataCube every night with no added process required – just plug your phone into your charger like you normally do, and Omega DataCube handles the rest behind the scenes.

Multiple Sizes and Prices: Omega DataCube is available for $60 to $150 and in sizes ranging from 32GB to 256GB. It’s easy to select the size and price you like. If you have a larger phone or tablet, then you may want to buy a higher-end data storage option. If you have a smaller device, then you can save money while buying a smaller size.

Better than Cloud Storage: Omega DataCube uses local storage to save your data. Instead of uploading sensitive photos and videos to the cloud, Omega DataCube stores it locally without sending it to anyone. All photos and videos stay on the Omega DataCube and are never sent anywhere online. As long as you maintain access to the Omega DataCube, you can access your photos and videos at any time – even if your power is out, the internet is down, or you lose access to your phone.

Automatic Uploads Every Night: We all know the importance of backing up data. However, most of us don’t take data backup seriously until it’s too late. With Omega DataCube, you can automatically back up your data every night, taking the hassle out of data backups while ensuring your data stays secure.

No Subscription Costs, Monthly Fees, or Added Charges: Unlike cloud storage, Omega DataCube has no monthly subscription fees or other costs. Instead, you buy the device once, and it protects your data for life.

Omega DataCube Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

Omega DataCube is backed by strong reviews online, with most customers giving the device a perfect 5-star rating.

Here are some of the thoughts shared by customers on the official website:

One customer describes Omega DataCube as a “peace of mind and money saver,” praising the device for being easy to use even with limited technical skills.

Others use Omega DataCube to avoid monthly subscription costs associated with cloud storage services. Instead of paying $5 to $20 per month for cloud storage, you can pay a one-time fee and enjoy long-term data protection.

Many reviewers also like the security of having their own data in their house. Some people don’t want photos and videos sent over the internet to a cloud storage provider, for example. With Omega DataCube, your data remains in your control all the time.

Others like Omega DataCube for being able to access their data offline. With cloud storage, you can lose access to all your files in an internet outage.

Many reviewers praise Omega DataCube for being easy to use regardless of your technical ability. If you can plug in your phone charger, then you can use Omega DataCube to back up your data.

Reviewers also like the app, which makes it easy to view photos and videos, manage backed-up documents, and see exactly what’s on Omega DataCube at any point.

Omega DataCube Pricing

Omega DataCube is available in four different sizes. The more you pay, the more backup space you receive.

Here’s how pricing works when ordering Omega DataCube online today:

32GB (Store 12,800+ Photos & Videos): $59.99 + Shipping

$59.99 + Shipping 64GB (Store 25,600+ Photos & Videos): $79.99 + Shipping

$79.99 + Shipping 128GB (Store 51,200+ Photos & Videos): $99.99 + Free US Shipping

$99.99 + Free US Shipping 256GB (Store 102,400 Photos & Videos): $149.99 + Free US Shipping

If you order multiple Omega DataCubes, then you get 40% off your order.

Each Omega DataCube comes with everything you need out of the box. You don’t need to buy extra cables or adaptors to use Omega DataCube. You can immediately begin to back up your device.

Omega DataCube comes with no monthly fees, storage charges, subscription costs, or other added costs. Instead, you buy Omega DataCube once and can back up phone data for life.

Omega DataCube Refund Policy

Omega DataCube comes with a 30-day refund policy. If you’re unsatisfied with your purchase, you can request a complete refund within 30 days.

About Omega DataCube

Omega DataCube is sold online through GetOmegaDataCube.io, which is operated by an eCommerce company named GiddyUp.

GiddyUp partners with original inventors to sell innovative products online. Buying from the GetOmegaDataCube.io website is the best way to support the original inventors.

GiddyUp partnered with Prairie IT, LLC to launch Omega DataCube online.

You can contact the Omega DataCube customer service team via the following:

Email: omegadatacube@giddyup-support.com

omegadatacube@giddyup-support.com Mailing Address: Prairie IT 206 N Colorado Ave, Haxtun, CO 80731

Omega DataCube was invented by Mark Oman. After retiring from a 45-year career in Silicon Valley, Mark had concerns about the safety of cloud storage services.

One day, Mark’s phone was stolen, and he lost thousands of photos and priceless memories. His cloud storage was full, which means those photos never backed up to his cloud storage folder. He was never able to recover the photos, but he decided to invent a better solution.

After years of development, Mark launched Omega DataCube. Today, anyone can buy the designed-in-America device online today through GetOmegaDataCube.io.

Final Word

Omega DataCube is a phone data backup solution created by Mark Oman.

Working with any ordinary phone charger, Omega DataCube securely stores photos, videos, and other data as your phone charges overnight, which means you never lose access to your valuable data and precious memories.

To learn more about Omega DataCube or to buy the backup device online today, visit the official website at GetOmegaDataCube.io.