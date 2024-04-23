OLSON BROS STORAGE-Public Notice

PUBLIC NOTICE

Pro-Vac, LLC, 2412 Inter Ave, Puyallup, WA 98372 is seeking coverage under the Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit. The project, Olson Brothers Storage is located at 2511 Inter Ave, Puyallup, Pierce County, Washington 98372. The 1.86 project involves 1.11 acres of soil disturbance including frontage improvements for remodeling of an existing commercial industrial building and portable building. Under both pre-existing and post developed conditions all stormwater will flow through permeable pavement. Overflow from the permeable pavement is collected and conveyed to the existing public closed conveyance system in Inter Ave. Runoff is conveyed West within the closed conveyance system towards Upper Deer Creek where it ultimately outfalls to the Puyallup River approximately 0.9-miles downstream northwest of the project site. Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II antidegradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320. Comments can be submitted to: Department of Ecology Attn: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater P.O. Box 47696, Olympia, WA 98504-7696 IDX-995083

April 23, 30, 2024