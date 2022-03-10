NOTICE-XXXX Edwards Drive

NOTICE

RM Homes, LLC, 2913 5th Ave NE, Suite 201, Puyallup, WA 98372 is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit. The project, XXXX Edwards Drive, Gig Harbor, Pierce County, Washington 98335-493. This project involves 3.91 acres of onsite soil disturbance for residential site development and home building activities with an adjacent 3.87 acres for frontage improvements. Under both pre-existing and post developed conditions all stormwater will disperse northeasterly through existing city of Gig Harbor drainage facilities with eventual discharge to Gig Harbor. Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II antidegradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320. Comments can be submitted to: Department of Ecology Attn: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater P.O. Box 47696, Olympia, WA 98504-7696

IDX-950307

March 10, 17, 2022