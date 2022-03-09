CITY OF RUSTON-Public Hearing

CITY OF RUSTON

Notice of Application and Public Hearing

The City of Ruston will hold a public hearing before the Hearing Examiner on April 7, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard, on a Conditional Use Permit (CUP21-199) submitted by Keir Vondruska, which proposes to construct an accessory dwelling unit at 5315 N Winnifred Street, Ruston, WA 98407. The public hearing will be held virtually. Please visit www.rustonwa.org for meeting information. All members of the public may provide testimony on the proposal during the public hearing, or you may submit written comments prior to the public hearing. If you would like to view a copy of the application materials, including the proposed site plan, you will find them online at www.rustonwa.org in the public notice section of the City’s website for application number “CUP21-199”.

Public comments or questions may be submitted in writing to Charles McKenna, Associate Planner by e-mail at charlesm@rustonwa.org, or by mail at 5117 North Winnifred, Ruston, WA 98407, up until the time of the close of the public hearing. Verbal testimony will be accepted at the public hearing.

IDX-950194

March 9, 2022