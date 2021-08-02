Notice-Seymour 3 small cell project

Notice

Notice of proposed Seymour 3 small cell project. Verizon is proposing to locate one small cell site, more specifically described as a node, in the City of Tacoma. Node 3 is located on the southwest corner of South 8th Street and South Yakima Avenue. Application will be submitted to the City of Tacoma. The small cell project will be located on an existing utility pole with no additional height proposed. Any questions please contact avore@tilsontech.com.

IDX-934498

August 2, 9, 16, 23, September 2, 2021