Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on August 4, 2021 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 18 BMW 340
92 Chev Astro
01 Chev Blazer
70 Chev Flatbed
10 Dodge Caliber
13 Dodge Dart
97 Dodge Ram 1500
02 Ford Explorer
02 Ford Mustang
91 Ford Ranger
95 GMC Sonoma
92 Honda Accord
94 Honda Accord
97 Honda Accord
04 Honda Civic
04 Honda NSS250
10 Hyun Santa Fe
02 Jaguar XJ8
02 Jeep Liberty
01 Mazda Protege
01 Mercedes E
06 Mits Lancer
99 Nissan Altima
99 Nissan Sentra
05 Pontica Vibe
00 Toyota Camry
08 VW Jetta
04 Volvo XC90
IDX-934003
July 30, 2021