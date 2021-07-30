Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on August 4, 2021 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 18 BMW 340

92 Chev Astro

01 Chev Blazer

70 Chev Flatbed

10 Dodge Caliber

13 Dodge Dart

97 Dodge Ram 1500

02 Ford Explorer

02 Ford Mustang

91 Ford Ranger

95 GMC Sonoma

92 Honda Accord

94 Honda Accord

97 Honda Accord

04 Honda Civic

04 Honda NSS250

10 Hyun Santa Fe

02 Jaguar XJ8

02 Jeep Liberty

01 Mazda Protege

01 Mercedes E

06 Mits Lancer

99 Nissan Altima

99 Nissan Sentra

05 Pontica Vibe

00 Toyota Camry

08 VW Jetta

04 Volvo XC90

July 30, 2021