Notice of Public Hearing-Tacoma Power property

City of Tacoma

Notice of Public Hearing

September 24, 2020

On Tuesday, October 6, 2020, the City Council will conduct a public hearing on the declaration of surplus and sale of approximately 31.5 acres of Tacoma Power property, located at 16515-16525 Canyon Road East, in the Frederickson vicinity of unincorporated Pierce County, to Exeter Canyon Land, LLC, for the amount of $10,600,000. The hearing will be held during the City Council meeting and will begin upon completion of the regular agenda items, no earlier than 5:15 p.m. For additional details, please see the attached information.

The City Council meeting will not be conducted in-person and will have telephonic and virtual access for the public to attend. The meeting and public hearing can be heard by dialing 253-215-8782 or through Zoom at www.zoom.us/j/89027150863, and entering the meeting ID 890 2715 0863, when prompted.

Oral comments will be taken at the City Council meeting. Sign up to speak by clicking the ‘Raise Hand’ button at the bottom of the Zoom window or press *9 on your phone. Those wishing to submit written comments may do so by email to the City Clerk’s Office at cityclerk@cityoftacoma.org or by mail at 733 Market Street, Room 11, Tacoma, WA 98402, by 4:00 p.m., on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

Resolution No. 40653, which set the public hearing date, can be viewed in its entirety on the City’s website at www.cityoftacoma.org/recentlegis by clicking on the link for September 22, 2020, or by requesting a copy from the City Clerk’s Office at 253-591-5505.

For more information, please contact Greg Muller, Real Estate Officer, at GMuller@cityoftacoma.org or 253-502-8256.

Doris Sorum

City Clerk

