Notice of Funding Consideration,

Public Meeting, and Comment Period

On behalf of the City of Tacoma, the Tacoma Community Redevelopment Authority (TCRA) is accepting public comments on applicants requesting federal funds derived from the Home Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) and the Affordable Housing Fund for the development and rehabilitation of affordable housing and for assistance to first-time homebuyers to purchase single-family homes in Tacoma. Written comments will be accepted from June 22, 2022 through July 22, 2022. Oral comments will be taken at an open public meeting occurring at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 14, 2022. Join the meeting online: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84447211773?pwd=WUlDYWZSREhhcXlpVkJ6aVdQNlFtUT09#success. Join the meeting by phone: 253-215-8782 Webinar ID: 844 4721 1773 Passcode: 970091. Please visit the City Notices and Public Hearings webpage at https://www.cityoftacoma.org/cms/one.aspx?pageId=2283 and click the current weekly meetings schedule link for scheduling updates.

Comments will be taken on the following applicants:

Tacoma/ Pierce County Habitat for Humanity for the development of 16 units of single-family housing that will be sold to first-time homebuyers earning up to 80% of Area Median Income on 67th and Proctor St in South Tacoma;

Shiloh Baptist Church for the development of 60 units of multi-family rental housing located in Tacoma’s Hilltop Neighborhood and serving residents earning up to 50% of area median income;

The Low Income Housing Institute for the development of 77 units of multi-family rental housing located on 38th Street in the Lincoln District Neighborhood and serving senior citizens over age 55 earning up to 50% of area median income including 53 units with supportive services set-aside for residents exiting homelessness;

Southport Financial Services for the development of 96 units of multi-family rental housing located on Mason Avenue in South Tacoma and serving households earning up to 60% of area median income including 20 units set-aside for residents with developmental disabilities;

Mercy Housing Northwest for the development of 70 units of multi-family rental housing located on Mildred Street adjacent to Tacoma Community College and serving households at a range of incomes levels up to 60% of area median income including 14 units set aside for households exiting homelessness;

Horizon Housing Alliance for the development of 57 units of multi-family rental housing with supportive services currently under construction on M.L.K. Jr. St. in the Hilltop Neighborhood and serving households at a range of income levels up to 60% of area median income who are exiting homelessness. The TCRA will consider all public comments when determining which projects will be awarded funding. If funded, these projects may undergo an additional public review under the National Environmental Protection Act.

Copies of the applications under consideration may be obtained by contacting Heidi Burbidge at (253) 591-5221 or cedhousingdivision@cityoftacoma.org. Written comments may be mailed to the City of Tacoma, Community and Economic Development Dept., Attn.: Felicia Medlen, 747 Market Street, Room 900, Tacoma, WA 98402 or emailed to cedhousingdivision@cityoftacoma.org. IDX-957278

June 22, 2022