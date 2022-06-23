ES21-0004F-REQUEST FOR BIDS

City of Tacoma

REQUEST FOR BIDS ES21-0004F

MADISON DISTRICT GREEN INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT

Submittal Deadline: 11:00 a.m., Pacific Time, Tuesday, July 5th, 2022

Submittals must be received by the City’s Procurement and Payables Division prior to 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

For electronic submittals, the City of Tacoma will designate the time of receipt recorded by our email, bids@cityoftacoma.org, as the official time of receipt. This clock will be used as the official time of receipt of all parts of electronic bid submittals.

Submittal Delivery: Sealed submittals will be received as follows:

By Email:

bids@cityoftacoma.org

Maximum file size: 35 MB. Multiple emails may be sent for each submittal.

By Carrier:

If possible, please include a flash drive of your full submittal.

City of Tacoma Procurement & Payables Division

Tacoma Public Utilities 3628 S 35th Street

Tacoma, WA 98409

In Person:

If possible, please include a flash drive of your full submittal.

City of Tacoma Procurement & Payables Division

Tacoma Public Utilities Administration Building North

Guard House (east side of main building)

3628 S 35th Street

Tacoma, WA 98409

By Mail:

If possible, please include a flash drive of your full submittal.

City of Tacoma Procurement & Payables Division

Tacoma Public Utilties

PO Box 11007

Tacoma, WA 98411-0007

Bid Opening: Held virtually each Tuesday at 11AM. Attend via this link or call 1 (253) 215 8782.

Submittals in response to a RFB will be recorded as received. As soon as possible on the day of submittal deadline, preliminary results will be posted to www.TacomaPurchasing.org.

Solicitation Documents: An electronic copy of the complete solicitation documents may be viewed and obtained by accessing the City of Tacoma Purchasing website at www.TacomaPurchasing.org.

*Register for the Bid Holders List to receive notices of addenda, questions and answers and related updates.

* Click here to see a list of vendors registered for this solicitation.

Pre-Proposal Meeting: A pre-proposal meeting will be held via conference call from 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM on June 27th, 2022 to answer questions regarding theproject in general as well as the Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Program (DBE) requirements included in the Contract. Prospective bidders are strongly urged to attend this meeting. You can join this meeting by calling +1 (888) 850-4523 and entering: 544766

Project Scope: The Madison District Green Infrastructure project is replacing approximately 18 blocks of residential roadways between South 43rd Street and South 47th Street and between South Tacoma Way and Pine Street with approximately two standard asphalt blocks and approximately 15 pervious asphalt blocks with ballasted sidewalk. Work also includes replacing 3400LF of Wastewater, replacing or extending 1300LF of Surface Water pipe, and replacing 6400LF and removing 2000LF of Water pipe. Driveways, curb ramps, street trees, and channelization are included as well.

Estimate: $10.5 Million to $11.5 Million

Paid Sick Leave: The City of Tacoma requires all employers to provide paid sick leave as set forth in Title 18 of the Tacoma Municipal Code. For more information, visit our Minimum Employment Standards Paid Sick Leave wepage.

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA Information: The City of Tacoma in accordance with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act (Section 504) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), commits to nondiscrimination on the basis of disability, in all of its programs and activities. Specification materials can be made available in an alternate format by emailing Gail Himes at ghimes@cityoftacoma.org, or by calling her collect at 253-591-5785.

Title VI Information:

*The City of Tacoma* in accordance with provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. sections 2000d to 2000d-4) and the regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin in consideration of award.

Additional Information: Requests for information regarding the specifications may be obtained by contacting Dawn DeJarlais, Senior Buyer by email to ddejarlais@cityoftacoma.org.

Protest Policy: City of Tacoma protest policy, located at ww.tacomapurchasing.org, specifies procedures for protest submitted prior to and after submittal deadline. Meeting sites are accessible to persons with disabilities. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities can be arranged with 48 hours advance notice by calling 253-502-8468.

