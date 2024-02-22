NOTICE OF CORPORATE DISSOLUTION

LAW OFFICE OF RACHEL ROLFS, PC

Dba Law Offices of Rachel Rolfs & Associates

Law Office of Rachel Rolfs, PC, a Washington corporation (the “Corporation”) dba Law Offices of Rachel Rolfs & Associates, filed its Articles of Dissolution with the Washington Secretary of State on January 27, 2024. The dissolution was effective on January 27, 2024. The Corporation requests that all persons and organizations who have claims against it present them immediately by letter to the Corporation at: Rachel Rolfs

917 Pacific Avenue, Suite 408

Tacoma, WA 98402

All claims must include the name and address of the claimant, the amount claimed, the basis for the claim and the date(s) on which the event(s) on which the claim is based occurred.

NOTICE: Because of the dissolution of Law Office of Rachel Rolfs, PC, any claims against it may be barred in accordance with Chapter 23B.14 RCW if not timely asserted.

IDX-991955

February 22, 29, March 7, 2024