NOTICE OF CONTINUANCE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Required Under RCW 61.24.040(10)

TO: Occupants of the Premises All Other Interested Parties

Assessor Parcel Number:

0420302043

Notice of Trustee’s Sale Recorded on July 5, 2024 under Pierce County Auditor’s File No. 202407050026

Please be advised that:

The Trustee’s Sale under that certain deed of trust in which LL Stucco and Siding LLC, a Washington Limited Liability Company, is the grantor and James M. Austin Exempt Trust, Susan A. Kincaid Exempt Trust, Harry Angel, Estate of Michel Stern, Abby Stern and Rick & Jeanine Harder are the current beneficiary of that deed of trust dated May 11, 2022, and recorded on May 13, 2022, under Auditor’s File No. 202205130441, records of Pierce County, Washington, has been postponed to Friday, November 8, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. at the Second Floor Entry Plaza Outside Pierce County Courthouse, 930 Tacoma Ave South, Tacoma, WA, in the City of Tacoma, State of Washington.

Public proclamation of the continuance of the sale identified above was made at the time and place fixed for sale in the Notice of Trustee’s Sale.

DATED: October 19, 2024.

TRUSTEE

Eslinger Law Office, PLLC

By: Doris Eslinger

Doris Eslinger Eslinger Law Office, PLLC 2200 112th Ave NE, Suite 200 (425) 451-3237

IDX-1004619

October 30, 2024