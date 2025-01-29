Notice-NPDES

NOTICE

City of Tacoma, Basel Kitmitto, 747 Market St Rm 522 Tacoma, WA 98402-3701, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit. The proposed project, Tacoma Spur Stadium NB/SB Ramps, is located From the intersection of the I-705 on/off ramps at Stadium Way to approximately the location where the ramps connect to the main portion of I-705 approximately where I-705 goes under/along Fireman’s Park in Tacoma in Pierce County. This project involves 0 acres of soil disturbance for Highway or Road construction activities. The receiving waterbody is Thea Foss waterway. Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this Application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this Application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II anti-degradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320. Comments can be submitted to:

ecyrewqianoi@ecy.wa.gov, or

ATTN: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater

Washington State Department of Ecology

P.O. Box 47696

Olympia, WA 98504-7696

IDX-1008462

January 29, February 5, 2025