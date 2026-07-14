No. 25-4-02943-6

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN PIERCE COUNTY

In re the Community Estate of:

CURTIS VERNON EDISON, and

BILLIE JO EDISON,,

Deceased.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed and has qualified as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, prior to the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Clerk of this Court. The Claim must be presented within the later of: (i) Thirty (30) days after the personal representative is served or is mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (ii) four (4) months after the date of first publication of this notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 or 11.40.060.

This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

DATE OF FILING COPY OF NOTICE TO CREDITORS

with Clerk of Court: July 7, 2026

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: July 14, 2026

RONDA LYNN RICHESIN

745 High Summit Trail

Fort Worth, TX 76131

JAMES A. JONES

Sound Legacy Law, PLLC,

Attorneys for Personal Representative

207 Broadway Suite 300

Tacoma, WA 98402

(253) 383-7058

IDX1033568

July 14, 21, 28, 2026