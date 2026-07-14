No. 26-4-01717-7

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

THE SUPERIOR COURT OF

WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In Re Estate of Paul Bova, Deceased.

The undersigned have been appointed and have qualified as co-personal representatives of the estate of the above-named deceased. Persons having claims against the deceased must, prior to the time such claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present their claims in the manner as provided by RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the co-personal representatives at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original claim with the Clerk of this Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the Notice to Creditors as provided by RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) Within four months after the date of first publication of this notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 or 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both probate assets and nonprobate assets of the decedent.

Date of First Publication: July 14, 2026

Co-Personal Representatives:

Brian Bova

3012 Carnegie Street

Houston, TX 77005

AND

Brooke Bova

302 Harvard Ave

Fircrest, WA 98466

Court of probate proceedings and cause number:

Superior Court of Washington,

County of Pierce

No. 26-4-01717-7

IDX1033688

July 14, 21, 28, 2026