Notice-Franklin 7,11,12,16 small cell project

Notice of proposed Franklin 7,11,12,16 small cell project. Verizon is proposing to locate four small cell sites, more specifically described as a node, in the City of Tacoma. Node 7 is located on west side of South Sprague Avenue and south of South Ridgewood Avenue. Node 11 is located on the west side of South Washington Street and south of South 17th Street. Node 12 is located on the west side of South State Street and south of South 14th Street. Node 16 is located south of South 18th Street and west of South Pine Street. Application will be submitted to the City of Tacoma. The small cell project will be located on existing utility poles with no additional height proposed. Any questions please contact avore@tilsontech.com.

IDX-935105

August 10, 17, 24, 31, September 7, 2021