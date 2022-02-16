NOTICE-Amazon.com Services, LLC

NOTICE

Ryan Companies, Casey Blakeman, 110 110th Ave NE Ste 100 Bellevue, WA 98004-5842, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit. The proposed project, Amazon.com Services, LLC, is located at 3138 200th St E in Spanaway in Pierce County. This project involves 47 acres of soil disturbance for Highway or Road, Industrial, Utilities construction activities. All discharges and runoff goes to ground water. Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this Application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this Application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II anti-degradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320. Comments can be submitted to: ecyrewqianoi@ecy.wa.gov, or ATTN: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater, Washington State Department of Ecology, P.O. Box 47696, Olympia, WA 98504-7696

IDX-948755

February 15, 22, 2022