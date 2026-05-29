OZETTE ESTATES-PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE

Garrette Custom Homes, 4802 Tacoma Mall Blvd, Tacoma, WA 98409 is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit. The project, Ozette Estates, 1403 11th Avenue, Fox Island, Pierce County, WA 98333. The 40-acre project involves 20 acres of disturbed soil for residential site development followed by building construction. Under both pre-existing and post developed conditions, stormwater will infiltrate with the potential to discharge offsite to Puget sound. Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II antidegradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320. Comments can be submitted to: Department of Ecology Attn: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater P.O. Box 47696, Olympia, WA 98504-7696

IDX-1031560

May 29, June 5, 2026