NOTICE

95th Ave LLC, 429 29th Street NE, Suite A, Puyallup, WA 98372 is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit. The project, 95th Ave is located at XXX 95th Ave E, Puyallup, Pierce County, Washington 98375. This project involves 7.20 acres of onsite soil disturbance for residential site development and home building activities with an adjacent .41 acres for frontage improvements. Under both pre-existing and post developed conditions all stormwater will disperse northeasterly through an existing vegetated ditch reaching an unnamed wetland south of Hemlock Road eventually reaching Pierce County Regional Detention Facility, ID SF427 directly west of the unnamed wetland. Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II antidegradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320. Comments can be submitted to: Department of Ecology Attn: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater P.O. Box 47696, Olympia, WA 98504-7696

IDX-948443

February 10, 17, 2022