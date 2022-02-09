NO. 21-4-02268-4
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
In re the Estate of NICHOLAS EHLI II, Deceased. The Personal Representative named below has been appointed and has qualified as Personal Representative of this Estate. Persons having claims against the deceased must, prior to the time such claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, serve their claims on the Executor, or the attorney of record at the address stated below and file an executed copy of the claim with the Clerk of this Court within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice or within four months after the date of the filing of the copy of this Notice with the Clerk of the Court, whichever is later, or except under those provisions included in RCW 11.40.013, the claim will be forever barred.
Personal Representative: ANDREW CURRIER
310 CARLEY PLACE
ENUMCLAW, WA 98022
Date of Filing of Copy of Notice to Creditors with Clerk of Court: FEBRUARY 3, 2022. Date of First Publication: FEBRUARY 9, 2022 By Counsel
/s/ Bradley E. Gearheard Bradley E. Gearheard #wsba 20146
1206 Wells Street
Enumclaw, WA 98022
(360) 825-6620
IDX-948120
February 9, 16, 23, 2022