NOS: 21-7-00600-5 SEA

21-7-00601-3 SEA

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR

THE COUNTY OF KING, JUVENILE DEPARTMENT

IN RE THE DEPENDENCY OF:

TYGER ANDERSON

DOB: 07/26/2016

DUPREE ANDERSON

DOB: 07/31/2014 TO: * Mother, Cynthia Jean Walker-Wallace and Father, Andre James Anderson, and/or anyone claiming parental/paternal rights or interest in the child and to All Whom It May Concern:

On September 8, 2021, a petition for Dependency was filed in the above entitled Court, pursuant to RCW 13.34.080 and/or RCW 26.33.310 regarding the above named child, whose parents are *.

[FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CALL 206-477-2310, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.]

Said Petition will be heard on January 18, 2022, at 8:30 a.m., at the Judge Patricia H. Clark Children & Family Justice Center, 1211 E. Alder St., Rm 4-B, Seattle, WA 98122, before a judge of the above entitled court, at which time you are directed to appear and answer the said petition or the petition will be granted and action will be taken by the court such as shall appear to be for the welfare of the said child. Appearance at this hearing is required and may be in person or via telephone by calling (253) 215-8782 and entering the Meeting ID #546 723 6866.

DATED this Thursday, December 2, 2021

BARBARA MINER

KING COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT CLERK

BY: KAB, Deputy Clerk IDX-944498

December 7, 14, 21, 2021