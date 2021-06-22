NOS: 21-7-00365-1 SEA-NOTICE OF HEARING

NOS: 21-7-00365-1 SEA

21-7-00366-9 SEA

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR

THE COUNTY OF KING,

JUVENILE DEPARTMENT

IN RE THE DEPENDENCY OF:

MARCANA VICTORIA-RUU TUATOO

DOB: 07/06/2020

MILOVALE TAMRA TUATOO

DOB: 12/29/2018 TO: * Mother, Apomatagi Victoria Tuatoo, A/K/A Apomatasi Victoria Tuatoo; Alleged Father, Angel Desalvador Figueroa Cartagena; Unknown Fathr, and/or anyone claiming parental/paternal rights or interest in the child and to All Whom It May Concern:

On May 28, 2021, a petition for Termination was filed in the above entitled Court, pursuant to RCW 13.34.080 and/or RCW 26.33.310 regarding the above named child, whose parents are *.

[FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CALL 206-477-2310, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.]

Said Petition will be heard on August 16, 2021, at the hour of 8:30 a.m., at the Judge Patricia H. Clark Children & Family Justice Center, 1211 E. Alder St., Rm 4-B, Seattle, WA 98122. Appearance at this hearing is required and may be in person or by telephone. Parties may appear by telephone by calling 206-263-8114 and using the following PIN number to join the call: for Seattle cases – 92245251#, before a judge of the above entitled court, at which time you are directed to appear and answer the said petition or the petition will be granted and action will be taken by the court such as shall appear to be for the welfare of the said child.

DATED this 18th day of June, 2021.

BARBARA MINER

KING COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT CLERK

BY: KAB, Deputy Clerk IDX-930689

June 22, 29, July 6, 2021