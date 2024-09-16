NO:24-7-01008-2 KNT

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR

THE COUNTY OF KING, JUVENILE DEPARTMENT

IN RE THE DEPENDENCY OF:

CHERISH HOPE ROSE NELSON

DOB: 10/14/2022

TO: *Alleged Father, Skylar Griffin; Alleged Father, Jason Myrick; Alleged Father, William Cooper; Unknown Father, and/or anyone claiming parental/paternal rights or interest in the child and to All Whom It May Concern:

On April 16, 2024, a petition for Dependency was filed in the above titled Court, pursuant to RCW 13.34.080 and/or RCW 26.33.310 regarding the above-named child, whose parents are Mother, Mandy Lynn Altergott-Nelson;*.

[FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CALL 253-372-5738, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.]

Said Petition will be heard on October 21, 2024, at 8:30 a.m., at Maleng Regional Justice Center Courthouse, Rm 1-L, 401 4th Ave North, Kent, WA 98032, before a Judge of the above titled Court, at which time you are directed to appear and answer the said petition or the petition will be granted and action will be taken by the Court such as shall appear to be for the welfare of the said child. Appearance at this hearing is required and may be in person or via telephone by calling (253) 215-8782 and entering the Meeting ID #8348 585 4635.

DATED Friday, September 13, 2024

CATHERINE CORNWALL

KING COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT CLERK

BY: AW, Deputy Clerk IDX-1002408

September 16, 23, 30, 2024