SAWYER TRAIL APARTMENTS-PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE

SAWYER TRAIL APARTMENTS III L.L.C., Noelan Brewington-Janssen, 601 Union St Ste 3500 Seattle, WA98101-1370, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’sConstruction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit. The proposedproject, SAWYER TRAIL APARTMENTS III, is located at 4409 176th St E in Tacoma in Pierce county. This project involves 5.96 acres of soil disturbance for Residential, Utilities, constructionactivities. All discharges and runoff goes to ground water. Any persons desiring to present theirviews to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this Application, orinterested in Ecology’s action on this Application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments andconsiders whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change inreceiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overridingpublic interest according to Tier II anti-degradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320.

Comments can be submitted to:

ecyrewqianoi@ecy.wa.gov

or ATTN: Water Quality Program,

Construction Stormwater Washington State Department of Ecology P.O. Box 47696 Olympia, WA 98504-7696

IDX-1028195

March 20, 27, 2026