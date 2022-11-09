No Grid Survival Projects Reviewed (Michael Major)

No Grid Survival Projects is a book written by former soldier Michael Major.

Available exclusively online through NoGridProjects.com, the book features step by step instructions for critical projects you can build to protect yourself and your family in uncertain times.

What will you learn in No Grid Survival Projects? Is No Grid Survival Projects worth the price? Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about the disaster preparedness eBook today in our review.

What is No Grid Survival Projects?

No Grid Survival Projects is a book available as a physical hardcopy or as an eBook.

Priced at a one-time fee of $37, No Grid Survival Projects teaches you how to create life saving tools, projects, and systems to survive unexpected events.

You can learn how to generate your own energy at home using solar panels, for example, and how to gather potable drinking water even when water supplies disappear. You can learn how to create your own personal water heater off the grid and how to prepare yourself and your family for uncertain events.

Some people buy No Grid Survival Projects because they live off the grid and want to learn practical skills today.

Others buy No Grid Survival Projects because they want to prepare for unexpected events in the future. You might leave a hardcover copy of No Grid Survival Projects in your bug out bag or shelter, for example, to prepare for future crises.

No Grid Survival Projects Benefits

No Grid Survival Projects comes with the following benefits:

70+ ingenious projects

Help protect yourself and your family during uncertain times

Stay safe against economic crises, long-term blackouts, riots, hyperinflation, hurricanes, martial law, and other unforeseen events

Become independent and self-sufficient on your own property

Precise sketches and detailed, step-by-step instructions explaining everything you need to know about each project

Full details about the cost of materials, the estimated difficulty level of each project, and the time needed to complete it

Overall, No Grid Survival Projects aims to equip you with the knowledge you need to survive unexpected situations, protect your home, and ensure you can continue living comfortably regardless of external factors.

Who is Michael Major?

No Grid Survival Projects was written by Michael Major, a former member of the Canadian Armed Forces and a 40-year old father of two. After serving his country for 7 years as an infantry soldier and spending 7 months overseas as a NATO peacekeeper, Michael witnessed firsthand how quickly the social fabric can unravel during uncertain times.

After leaving the military, Michael worked as a welder and fabricator in the aerospace field. He built parts and tools for Boeing and other aerospace giants.

Precision is crucial in aerospace manufacturing, and the smallest details can make the greatest difference. That’s why each sketch and instruction in No Grid Survival Projects is precise. Michael wants to ensure you know exactly how to create each of his projects.

What Will You Learn in No Grid Survival Projects?

No Grid Survival Projects features 70 ingenious projects that can help you protect your own family during uncertain times. The projects can also help make your home happy, healthy, and comfortable when living off the grid.

Some of the information can help you survive emergency situations – like economic crises, extended blackouts, natural disasters, martial law, and other situations. Other information can help you stay comfortable in your off-the-grid home, secure your cabin, or protect your family without relying on external energy sources.

Here are some of the 70+ projects found in No Grid Survival Projects:

Pressurized Rainwater Harvesting & Purification System: No Grid Survival Projects teaches you how to use common household materials to harvest rainwater, purify that rainwater, and use gravity to pressurize the system to deliver reliable, clean drinking water. It took Michael roughly three hours to complete the project, and it could use it to irrigate your garden for life. The system is capable of storing 165 gallons of water that would otherwise go to waste as rainwater.

The 3 Bucket Water Filter: You can turn three buckets into a water filter in fewer than 30 minutes. In No Grid Survival Projects, you can discover how to stack three empty buckets on top of one another to purify the water around you. In disaster situations – like floods or hurricanes – you may be surrounded by water but dehydrated because the water is unsafe to drink. With the 3 bucket water filter in No Grid Survival Projects, that’s not a problem.

How to Make Black Powder: No Grid Survival Projects teaches you how to make “black powder.” Used in firearms for centuries, black powder is a type of DIY gunpowder that could save your life in a disaster. Most black powder is made from saltpeter, sulfur, and charcoal. Just these three ingredients, available from Amazon or Walmart, could help you make a valuable explosive powder.

The DIY Wind Turbine: If power grids go down, or if you live off the grid, then a DIY wind turbine could save your life. Creating your own wind turbine at home is easier than you think. It allows you to take advantage of free wind traveling across your property every day. In No Grid Survival Projects, you can discover how to make your own turbine using an Ametek DC motor, a salvaged motor off an electric bike or treadmill, or a fan motor of a car engine, among other accessible motors.

Powerful Survival Food with a 20+ Year Shelf Life You Can Make At Home: The indigenous peoples of North America invented pemmican to preserve meat long before refrigeration was invented. In No Grid Survival Projects, you can discover how to make the high-energy food using ground meat, rendered fat, and woodland berries. Half a pound of pemmican provides your body with nearly 2,000 calories. It also has a 20+ year shelf life with no refrigeration required.

How to Turn an Ordinary Fence Into a Food Growing Fence: You might have a small backyard, but you can still grow food by taking advantage of your fence. In No Grid Survival Projects, you can discover how to turn an idle, ordinary fence into a hidden and beautiful garden. Better yet, this garden stays protected from the outside world: even if someone is looking over their fence, they’re unlikely to spot your garden.

How to Setup Traps and DIY Alarms in Your Backyard: No Grid Survival Projects teaches you how to create booby traps, alarms, razor blade wire systems, and other deadly traps in your own backyard to deter intruders. Michael recommends using these traps to defend your family and protect your property line. You’ll discover tripwire alarms, camouflaged spike traps, and other systems to prevent people from entering.

An Oven that Cooks Without Fire, Fuel, Smell, or Smoke: You can create a DIY oven using the power of sunlight to heat or cook food – all without fire, fuel, smell, or smoke. Smells can travel for half a mile. In a disaster, smells can attract looters. In No Grid Survival Projects, you can discover how to use panels and a box to create a DIY oven at home to heat and cook food.

A Backyard Power Plant and Battery Bank: No Grid Survival Projects teaches you how to create a power plant in your own backyard. It’s an independent, DIY solar energy system that can keep small electronics running through uncertain times. Diesel and propane generators can be effective for outputting power, but they can also create a lot of noise – and cost a lot of money to operate ($200 per day or $6,000 per month for a 20 kilowatt generator). In No Grid Survival Projects, you can discover how to create your own backyard power plant that costs nothing to operate and takes advantage of solar power. You get detailed instructions on how to create this ingenious system, including precise information about assembling and wiring everything and setting up solar panels, inverters, and controllers – even if you have zero electrical experience and limited DIY skills.

Free Hot Running Water System: You don’t need an electrical grid to create your own hot running water. In No Grid Survival Projects, you can discover how to use wire, a water tank, and a wood stove to heat water safely. You can create this system in under an hour and add it to any wood stove.

No-Grid Shower: No Grid Survival Projects teaches you how to use cracked or damaged IBCs, two wooden pallets, and a plastic sheet to take a shower off the grid.

DIY Animal Traps: Catching and snaring animals could make the difference in a life or death situation. In No Grid Survival Projects, you can discover how to create your own DIY wire snare and twitch snare for small animals.

A Propane Tank to Heat Your Home Forever: In No Grid Survival Projects, you can discover how to turn an off-grid stove into a propane tank that heats your home forever. If you have an old propane tank and a few hours of time, you can easily create a powerful stove to keep your family warm during winter blackouts, snowstorms, and other uncertain events.

How to Make the Same Shelf-Stable Bread that Fed Christopher Columbus: Christopher Columbus, Union soldiers in the Civil War, and others have all relied on a specific type of bread to survive uncertain times. In No Grid Survival Projects, you can discover how to make this shelf-stable bread.

The Only Way to Communicate After an EMP: An electromagnetic pulse (EMP) attack would knock out electronics and communications for weeks. In No Grid Survival Projects, you can discover how to turn your CB car radio into a powerful transmitter allowing you to communicate with people hundreds of miles away. After an EMP attack, this would be one of the only reliable sources of communication remaining, and it could give you a huge advantage over others.

DIY Medicinal Garden: When disaster strikes, you can’t depend on your local CVS for the medicine you need. In No Grid Survival Projects, you can discover how to make your own SHTF medicinal garden using only a 96 square feet piece of land. You can discover how to grow a legal natural painkiller, an anti-inflammatory herb, a backyard antibiotic with similar effects to Doxycycline, stomach remedies, blood clotting formulas, and other powerful herbs and plants – all with zero gardening experience.

40+ Remedies You Can Forage in the Wild Around You: The world around you is home to dozens of powerful remedies. You can find plants and herbs in your own backyard that could make the difference in a life or death situation. In No Grid Survival Projects, you can discover how to identify these plants and herbs and prepare them.

Harmless Pest Traps that Actually Work: You can find DIY pest traps online, but many of them are unproven and don’t work. In No Grid Survival Projects, you can discover pest traps that actually work – and get rid of pests without harming or killing them. You can discover how to trap mice and rats, for example, and how to get rid of mosquitos, hornets, wasps, and other flying pests.

PVC Handpump to Access Fresh Water Under Your Property: There may be freshwater under your property, but you need the right tools to access it. In No Grid Survival Projects, you can discover how to create your own handpump using just $17.50 worth of materials – and how that handpump can access clean, reliable drinking water underneath your property.

How to Make a Self-Sustaining Greenhouse in Any Amount of Space: No Grid Survival Projects features a customizable greenhouse plan that can scale to any backyard or outdoor space. It’s a cheap, resilient, self-sustaining greenhouse that lets you grow food all year long.

Small Hydro Generator to Turn Running Water into Reliable Electricity: You don’t need a roaring river to create your own hydroelectric generator. In fact, you can turn even small streams into hydroelectric power with the right tools. In No Grid Survival Projects, you can discover how to create a small water generator scaled to your unique energy needs.

Smokeless Smokehouse: No Grid Survival Projects’ smokeless smokehouse lets you preserve food in your own backyard without refrigeration. You can use this system to preserve food without drawing attention to yourself. The smokehouse can help preserve ham, sausages, cheese, and other foods.

Make Water from Thin Air: No Grid Survival Projects teaches you how to make water out of thin air while getting an endless source of drinking water. It’s a condensation device that works well during summer: when there’s warmer weather, there’s more water vapor, allowing you to fill tubs with safe, clean water.

High Pulse Protection Faraday Cage: No Grid Survival Projects features instructions for building a faraday cage to protect your vital electronics from the effects of a high-altitude EMP. You can place a cell phone or radio in this faraday cage to access valuable communications even when EMPs destroy all other electronics.

Aquaponics Farm Step by Step Instructions: No Grid Survival Projects teaches you how to make your own aquaponics farm that’s five times more efficient than a regular garden while using 8% less water. You can grow nutrients year-round while using fish to create natural fertilizer, allowing you to enjoy a self-sustaining farming system.

DIY Air Conditioning: No Grid Survival Projects features step-by-step instructions for an off-the-grid air conditioning system involving a small fan, an ordinary Styrofoam cooler, and a metal duct. You can use this system to stay cool all summer long.

No Grid Survival Projects Features

You can find plenty of survival guides and eBooks available online today. No Grid Survival Projects aims to differentiate itself from the competition by being precise, unique, and genuinely valuable while giving you everything you need to survive off the grid.

Here are some of the features of No Grid Survival Projects:

Cheap Projects to Make: You don’t need to spend a fortune on materials for each project. Instead, each project is designed to use materials you may already have around your home – or materials that are easy to find.

Estimated Completion Cost: Each project has an estimated completion cost based on the current price of materials.

Do Not Require a Lot of Time to Build: Michael Major, the author of No Grid Survival Projects, works full-time and is a father of two. He doesn’t have a lot of spare time. That’s why many of the projects in No Grid Survival Projects can be completed without a significant time investment. You can make these projects in your spare time or dedicate a Saturday or Sunday to completing a project from scratch.

Estimated Difficulty & Completion Time: Some projects take a few hours to complete. Others take a few days. Each project in No Grid Survival Projects comes with an estimated difficulty rating and completion time. You may want to start with the easier projects to build confidence before moving onto the harder projects.

Become Independent and Self-Sufficient On Your Own Property: If your power went down for a week, would you be okay? If you were unable to buy gas, groceries, or water for two weeks, would you survive? In No Grid Survival Projects, you can discover how to become independent and self-sufficient on your own property.

Precise, Step by Step Instructions for All Levels of Experience: No Grid Survival Projects tells you exactly what you need, explains exactly how to use those components, and provides high-resolution photographs of each step. Even if you have zero DIY skills and limited experience, you can use No Grid Survival Projects to create effective projects around your own home.

No Grid Survival Projects Pricing

No Grid Survival Projects is priced at $37. You can buy a physical or digital copy of the book. All physical purchases also come with instant digital access. You pay a small extra shipping fee for a physical copy.

Here’s how pricing breaks down:

Digital Book (+3 Free Bonus eBooks): $37

$37 Physical & Digital Book (+3 Free Bonus eBooks): $37 + $9.99 Shipping

You receive instant digital access to No Grid Survival Projects with both purchases, while all physical books are shipped to your address within days.

Bonuses Included with No Grid Survival Projects

As part of a 2022 promotion, all No Grid Survival Projects purchases come with three bonus eBooks, including:

Bonus eBook #1: How to Outlive an EMP the Early Pioneer Way: An EMP could destroy the fabric of modern society almost instantly. In this bonus eBook, you get a day-to-day guide of how to survive the 30 days after an EMP – by relying on the same strategies early pioneers used to survive before electricity and modern communications.

Bonus eBook #2: 75 Items You Need to Stockpile Before a Collapse: Michael Major recommends checking this list immediately to see which items to stockpile today – before it’s too late. These items become valuable in a crisis, and stockpiling them today could change your life.

Bonus eBook #3: How to Make an Herbal Apothecary at Home: You can’t rely on pharmacies in uncertain times. In this eBook, you get detailed instructions on how to create your own natural pharmacy from scratch using plants grown in your medicinal garden – or herbs foraged in your own backyard.

You receive immediate access to all three bonus eBooks after your purchase is confirmed.

No Grid Survival Projects Refund Policy

All No Grid Survival Projects purchases come with a 60 day moneyback guarantee. You can request a full refund within 60 days with no questions asked if you’re unsatisfied for any reason.

You have two refund options from which to choose, depending on whether you want to return the physical book or not:

Keep the book refund, where you do not need to return the book and receive a refund of $37 with no refund for shipping Return the book refund, where you receive a refund of $37 + $9.99 shipping without needing to return the book

Contact the customer service team to request a refund. As a thanks for trying No Grid Survival Projects, you can keep copies of the eBook even after receiving your refund.

About No Grid Survival Projects

No Grid Survival Projects is published by Global Brother, LLC, a Bannockburn, Illinois-based publishing house.

You can contact the No Grid Survival Projects customer service team via the following:

Email: support@nogridprojects.com

support@nogridprojects.com Mailing Address: 2515 Waukegan Rd, Bannockburn, IL 60015

Global Brother prints No Grid Survival Projects in the United States.

Final Word

No Grid Survival Projects is a collection of 70+ survival projects that could make a life or death difference in uncertain situations.

Whether you’re living off the grid, preparing for unexpected events, or wanting to protect yourself and your family, you can find valuable, life-changing advice in No Grid Survival Projects.

To learn more about No Grid Survival Projects and what you’ll learn, or to buy the survival guide online today, visit the official website.

