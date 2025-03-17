NO. 25-4-00659-2

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In re the Estate of:

PAMELA ANN TACKE,

Deceased.

The person named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time such claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing of the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed this notice to the creditor as provided by RCW 11.40.010(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of this notice. If the claim is not presented within this time, then the claim is forever barred, except as provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate assets and non-probate assets. DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: March 17, 2025

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE: /s/ John Bernard Tacke, Jr.

MCCARTHY LAW OFFICE, PLLC

By /s/ Conor E. McCarthy WSBA No 35497

1109 Tacoma Ave. South

Tacoma, WA 98402

Phone: 253-484-0142

Fax: 253-572-8957

conor@conormccarthylaw.com

Attorney for Personal Representative

Address for Mailing or Service:

1109 Tacoma Ave. South

Tacoma, WA 98402

IDX-1010680

March 17, 24, 31, 2025