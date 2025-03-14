Bills Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on March 19, 2025 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspetion starts at 11 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL
10 Chev Impala
02 Dodge Intrepid
96 Honda Accord
09 Hyun Sonata
60 International Travel ALL
06 Toyota Camry
07 Toyota Corolla Matrix
? Unitlity Trailer
95 Volvo 850
02 Workhosre P-32 Motorhome
