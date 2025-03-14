Bills Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on March 19, 2025 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspetion starts at 11 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL

10 Chev Impala

02 Dodge Intrepid

96 Honda Accord

09 Hyun Sonata

60 International Travel ALL

06 Toyota Camry

07 Toyota Corolla Matrix

? Unitlity Trailer

95 Volvo 850

02 Workhosre P-32 Motorhome

IDX-1010248

March 14, 2025