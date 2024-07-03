NO: 24-7-01128-3 KNT

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KING, JUVENILE DEPARTMENT

IN RE THE DEPENDENCY OF:

KING CARTIER DONALD aka KING SANDERS

DOB: 8/20/2022

TO: *Mother, Jeannette Marie Llamas; Alleged Father, Curtis Sanders; Alleged Father, Terry Edward Donald, Jr.; Unknown Father, and/or anyone claiming parental/paternal rights or interest in the child and to All Whom It May Concern:

On April 30, 2024, a petition for Termination was filed in the above titled Court, pursuant to RCW 13.34.080 and/or RCW 26.33.310 regarding the above-named child, whose parents are *.

[FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CALL 253-372-5738, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.]

Said Petition will be heard on August 8, 2024, at 8:30 a.m., at Maleng Regional Justice Center Courthouse, Rm 1-L, 401 4th Ave North, Kent, WA 98032, before a Judge of the above titled Court, at which time you are directed to appear and answer the said petition or the petition will be granted and action will be taken by the Court such as shall appear to be for the welfare of the said child. Appearance at this hearing is required and may be in person or via telephone by calling (253) 215-8782 and entering the Meeting ID #8348 585 4635.

DATED Thursday, June 27, 2024

CATHERINE CORNWALL

KING COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT CLERK

BY: AW, Deputy Clerk IDX-998629

July 3, 10, 17, 2024