No. 24-4-02140-7 SEA

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.020, .030

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

FOR KING COUNTY

Estate of

GEORGE MICHAEL SNYDER,

Deceased.

Adeena Sherry Snyder has been appointed as personal representative (“personal representative”) of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) 30 days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. Date of First Publication of this Notice:

April 19, 2024

Personal Representative:

Adeena Sherry Snyder

Attorney for Personal

Representative:

Jared Adams, WSBA #34000

Address for Mailing or Service: CONDIE & ADAMS, PLLC

12900 NE 180th Street, Suite 230

Bothell, WA 98011

Court of probate proceedings

and cause number: King County Superior Court, Cause No. 24-4-02140-7 SEA

IDX-994855

April 19, 26, May 3, 2024