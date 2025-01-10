NO. 24-4-01911-4

NOTICE OF HEARING TO APPOINT

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In Re the Estate of

JERRY A. MILLER,

Deceased

NOTICE is hereby given to all persons interested in the Estate of Jerry A. Miller (DOB: July 10, 1943) that on January 8, 2025, JoAnn Johnson, filed a petition to be appointed as personal representative of the decedent for the purpose of disposing of property and that on January 24, 2025, at 1:30 p.m. a hearing on said petition will be held in Pierce County Superior Court, Room 100 or as otherwise posted, and any person interested may appear (pursuant to current court operations, emergency orders, and local civil rules) and contest the same in person or via ZOOM. Per the Note for Commissioner’s Calendar: “On the day of your hearing, check your case number in linx to determine the courtroom number. To find the zoom link for your hearing, click on: https://www.piercecountywa.gov/1024/commissioner-calendars-by-division or enter this address into your web browser. Any questions, email Commissioner Services at supcsd@piercecountywa.gov.” DATED: January 9, 2025 KIM A. HANN, P.S., INC.

By: Kim A. Hann, WSBA #43640

Attorney for Personal Representative IDX-1007605

January 10, 2025