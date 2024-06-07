No. 24-4-01060-5

NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL

PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Matter of the Estate of

TRACY L. PELLERIN

Deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the personal representative below has been authorized to sell, by Order dated June 6, 2024, the following legally described real properties situated in Pierce County, Washington:

Unit 202, Building C of 27TH STREET STATION, PHASE 2, a Condominium, according to Declaration thereof recorded under Pierce County Recording No. 200804090579 and any amendments thereto; said Unit is located on Survey Map and Plans recorded under Recording No. 200807165002, in Pierce County, Washington.

Tax Parcel Nos. 9008840070

An agreement has been reached with a purchaser to sell the properties for $212,000.00. This sale is subject to confirmation by the court not earlier than June 18, 2024, after which date the sale can be confirmed and sale completed in accordance with the Condominium Purchase and Sale Agreement dated May 21, 2024. For additional information, please contact the attorney for the estate, Todd J. Tuell, at the address listed below.

DATED at Tacoma, Washington this 3rd day of June, 2024.

/s/ Thomas R. McKee, Personal Representative

Tuell & Young, P.S.

Attorneys for Estate

1457 S. Union Ave.

Tacoma, WA 98405

253-759-0070

IDX-997492

June 7, 2024