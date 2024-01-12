NO. 24-4-00088-0

NONPROBATE NOTICE

TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.42.030)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR PIERCE COUNTY

Nonprobate Estate of

PAULA AUBREY, Deceased.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE

As Notice Agent, Steven Aubrey has elected to give notice to Decedent’s creditors.

On the date of filing of this Nonprobate Notice to Creditors with the Court:

• I had no knowledge of:

• Any other person acting as Notice Agent, or

• The appointment of a Personal Representative for Decedent’s probate estate in the state of Washington.

• According to the records of the Court that were then available:

• No cause number regarding Decedent had been issued to any other Notice Agent, and

• No Personal Representative of Decedent’s probate estate had been appointed in the State of Washington.

Any person having a claim against Decedent must present the claim:

• Before the time when the claim would be barred by any applicable statute of limitations, and

• In the manner provided in RCW 11.42.070:

• By filing with the Court the original of the signed Creditor’s Claim, and

• By serving upon or mailing by first class mail to the address provided below a copy of the signed Creditor’s Claim.

The Creditor’s Claim must be presented by the later to occur of:

Thirty (30) days after you are served or receive by mail this Notice to you as provided in RCW 11.42.020(2)(c), or

Four (4) months after the date of first publication of this Notice.

If the Creditor’s Claim is not presented within the foregoing time period, the claim will be forever barred except as provided in RCW 11.42.050 and 11.42.060. This bar is effective for claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication: January 12, 2024

Notice Agent: Steven Aubrey

Attorney for the Notice Agent:

Karol A. Whealdon

Address for Mailing or Service: Andrews Law Office, PLLC

1320 Alameda Avenue, Suite C

Fircrest, WA 98466

DATED this 10th day of January, 2024.

ANDREWS LAW OFFICE, PLLC

By: Karol A. Whealdon, WSBA# 28976

Attorneys for Steven Aubrey

IDX-989986

January 12, 19, 26, 2024