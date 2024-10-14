NO. 24-2-10501-3

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY

STD, LLC, a California Limited Liability Company,

Plaintiff,

v.

JESSICA D. FISHER, an individual,

Defendant.

TO: Jessica D. Fisher, Defendant

14110 Meridian East, F307

Puyallup, WA 98373

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty (60) days after the 14th day of October, 2024, and defend the above-entitled action in the above-entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff, STD, LLC, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiff, Mitchell J. Wright of Gordon Thomas Honeywell, LLP, at their office located at 1201 Pacific Ave, Suite 2100, Tacoma, WA 98402, and in case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the Clerk of the Court.

The object of the action against the defendant is a breach of contract action for collection for amounts owing of unpaid rent owing under a residential lease for the premises located at 3407 92nd Street S, Unit 8, Lakewood, WA 98499, in the amount of $19,255.10.

Dated this 10th day of October, 2024.

GORDON THOMAS HONEYWELL LLP

By /s/ Mitchell J. Wright, WSBA No. 60143

mwright@gth-law.com

Attorneys for Plaintiff

IDX-1003782

October 14, 21, 28, November 4, 11, 18, 2024