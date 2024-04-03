NO. 24-2-05866-0

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

(60 Day)

SUPERIOR COURT FOR THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

CASCADE FUNDING MORTGAGE TRUST HB5, a Delaware Statutory Trust,

Plaintiff,

vs.

ALFRED K. SMITH and CHA P. SMITH, husband and wife,

Defendants.

TO THE DEFENDANTS ALFRED K. SMITH and CHA P. SMITH:

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to appear within 60 days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within 60 days after April 3, 2024, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the Plaintiff Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust HB5, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for said Plaintiff, at the office below stated; and in case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court.

Plaintiff’s claim relates to the ownership of property in Puyallup, and the claim to use an express easement that runs through Defendants’ property, which is located at 805 15TH Avenue SE, Puyallup, Washington 98372. Plaintiff seeks a quiet title and declaratory judgment that it and its successors have a legal interest in and should be awarded unfettered use and access through the easement by the Court and against Defendants. Plaintiff further has sought reformation of the legal description in its deed to correct a scrivener’s error.

DATED this 2nd day of April, 2024, at Bellevue, Washington.

OSERAN HAHN P.S.

/s/Teruyuki S. Olsen Teruyuki S. Olsen, WSBA #40855

J. Connor Rankin, WSBA #52514

11225 SE 6th Street, Suite #100

Bellevue, Washington 98004

T: (425) 455-3900

F: (425) 455-9201

tolsen@ohswlaw.com

crankin@ohswlaw.com

Attorneys for Plaintiff

IDX-994107

April 3, 10, 17, 24, May 1, 8, 2024