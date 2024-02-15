No. 23-4-02875-1-Notice of Hearing

NOTICE

NOTICE is hereby given that Erika Sprague, the TEMPORARY trustee of William Lloyd Sprague will bring on for hearing on Friday, April 19, 2024, at the hour of 9:00 a.m. before Judge Alicia Burton in Room 833 of the Pierce County Superior Courthouse at 930 Tacoma Ave S, Tacoma, WA 98402, the petition for appointment of a Permanent Trustee for William Lloyd Sprague, an absent person pursuant to RCW 11.80.010 et. seq. The petition seeks appointment of a permanent trustee to handle the affairs of William Lloyd Sprague until he can be found. William Lloyd Sprague has been missing since Spring, 2021. He is a white man approximately 60 years of age. He is 6’0” tall of average build, with blue eyes, gray hair, and glasses. Before his disappearance, he resided in the Raft Island neighborhood of Gig Harbor, WA and most recently worked as a medical doctor employed by the State of Washington. Any person having knowledge of Mr. Sprague or his whereabouts is asked to contact the Pierce County Superior Court with the above cause number, and send a copy to Latife H. Neu, 1825 NW 65th Street, Seattle WA 98117, latife@neulegal.com, or tel. 206-297-6349. Dated this February 12, 2024. /s/ Latife H. Neu, WSBA 33144

