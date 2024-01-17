No. 23-4-02577-9

NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL

PROPERTY IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Matter of the Estate of

RANDY JOHN SMITH , Deceased. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the personal representative below has been authorized to sell, by Order dated January 12, 2024, the following legally described real property situated in Pierce County, Washington:

South one-half of Lot Five (5) and all of Lots Six (6) and Seven (7), Block Three (3), Map of Monticello Park Addition to the City of Tacoma, Washington Territory, according to plat recorded in Book 2 of Plats at page 122.

Tax Parcel No. 6080000270

An agreement has been reached with a purchaser to sell the property for $280,500.00. This sale is subject to confirmation by the court not earlier than January 31, 2024, after which date the sale can be confirmed and sale completed in accordance with the Purchase and Sale Agreement dated December 12, 2023. For additional information, please contact the attorney for the estate, Todd J. Tuell, at the address listed below.

DATED at Tacoma, Washington

this 12TH day of January, 2024.

/s/ Thomas McKee Thomas R. McKee, Personal Representative

Tuell & Young, P.S.

Attorneys for Estate

1457 S. Union Ave.

Tacoma, WA 98405

253-759-0070

IDX-990182

January 17, 2024